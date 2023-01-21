Saturay's Area Roundup: Cedar Falls, Waterloo Christian prevail

The Cedar Falls boys’ basketball team improved to 7-3 on the season with a 62-59 over Class 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Tigers got a huge performance from their three leading scorers: Dallas Bear, Cade Courbat and Anthony Galvin.

Bear did the most damage with 18 points while connecting on three three-pointers. Galvin added 17 points. Courbat scored 16 before he fouled out.

Waterloo Christian 68, Clarksville 54: Drew Wagner put together a big night as the junior led the Regents to a 14-point win over the Indians.

Wagner went 17-of-24 from the field to score 35 points. He added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Aaron Zwack also added a double-double with 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Eli Evans scored 10 points and corralled 8 rebounds.

Hudson 74, Columbus Catholic 48: Despite outscoring the Pirates 34-31 in the second half, the Sailors could not overcome a 14-point showing in the first half.

Leo Christensen and Nick Merrifield led Columbus with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

For Hudson, Camden Davis led the way with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Lyle Olsen added 17 and Oliver Thompson scored 12.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR 17: The Rebels held the Cougars to zero points in a quarter twice as Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 13-1 on the season.

William Kiburis led with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Kiburis added seven assists with no turnovers in the game.

Caleb Egesdal and Luke Riffey also scored in double figures with 17 and 11.

Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64: The Wolverines overcame a six-point halftime deficit to beat the J-Hawks by 13.

Jack Miller led Jesup with 21 points while Ryan Teptow put together an efficient 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Brevin Dahl also managed a double-double for the J-Hawks with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, DNH improves to 7-7 on the year.

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41: The Class 2A No. 1 Falcons defended their top billing with a 44-point, blowout win over the Cyclones.

Garrett Hempen starred for A-P with 27 points while Nick Neuroth added 20 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep. Gavin Thomas also poured in 14 points.

A-P owns a 14-0 record following the win.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic 50: A week after falling to the Pirates 69-44, Columbus Catholic fell to the Pirates despite a strong showing in the first half.

The Sailors trailed by just four at the half before Hudson pulled away with 33 points in the second half.

Brooklyn Love led the Pirates with 24 points and hit 4-of-10 three point attempts.

Addie Rhoades added 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field.

Both Love and Rhoades fell on rebound shy of a double-double. Macey McKenna scored eight points to go along with a 12-rebound performance.

Clarksville 48, Waterloo Christian 32: Waterloo Christian fell on the road to the Clarksville Indians, Friday.

The loss drops the Regents record to 9-6 on the season and continues a pattern of alternating wins and losses.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley 28: Isabelle Elliott managed yet another double-double as the Cougars improved to 10-3 on the season.

Elliott scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and snagged 17 rebounds.

Alivia Seehase also scored in double figures with 14 points. The junior hit 5-of-5 field goal attempts in the game.

Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29: All five of the top-ranked Wolverines’ starters scored in double figures as DNH handled NICL rival Jesup, Friday.

Payton Petersen recorded a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double. Camille Landphair led with 16 points while Ellary Knock, Maryn Bixby and Jaydn Peterson added 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

DNH improved to 14-0 with the win.

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40: The No. 13 Falcons improved to 13-2 on the season with an 11-point win over the Cyclones.

Ellen Waller scored 16 points as the Falcons’ leading scorer.

Kendall Riherd added 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds.

BOYS’ BOWLING

Cedar Falls 3,243, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,911: Jackson Satterlee and Nate Venem combined to lead the Tigers over the Saints, Friday.

Satterlee posted a high-game and high series of 277 and 463 to lead Cedar Falls.

Venem had back-to-back strong performances in the first round with games of 205 and 257 to finish second on Cedar Falls with a series score of 462.

Cedar Falls edged out Xavier 1,051-951 in the second round baker rotation to earn the 332-pin win.

High School Hockey Warriors top RoughRiders: Max Schuchmann had a hat trick as the Waterloo Warriors rallied with four third-period goals to beat the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 5-2, Friday.

Waterloo trailed 2-1 after two periods, but Schuchmann and Dayton Neidert each scored twice in the third. Neidert’s second went into an empty net to seal the victory.

Schuchmann also had an assist, and Owen Dellinger had a pair of assists for the Warriors.