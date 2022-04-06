Area Roundup: Waterloo native Bob Bowlsby stepping down as Big 12 commish

Waterloo native and former UNI athletic director Bob Bowlsby has announced that he will step down as commissioner of the Big 12 conference later this year.

Bowlsby, a graduate of Waterloo West, held the position of Big 12 commissioner for 10 years. After spending seven years as the AD at Northern Iowa, Bowlsby moved into the same position at Iowa from 1991 to 2006. From there, he spent six years as athletic director at Stanford before taking the position of Big 12 commissioner.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” the 70-year-old Bowlsby said in a statement Tuesday.

He will remain on as commissioner until a replacement can be found.

Iowa native Jans hired to lead BulldogsFairbank native Chris Jans has been hired as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team at Mississippi State.

A graduate of Wapsie Valley High School and Loras College, Jans has spent the past five seasons at the helm of New Mexico State. He compiled an overall record of 122-32 with the Lobos, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament three times, advancing to the second round this past season.

Jans was previously the head coach of Kirkwood CC, Independence CC, Howard JC, Chipola and Bowling Green.

Prep boys soccerIowa City 2

Waterloo West 0After a scoreless first half, the Little Hawks put two goals up in the second 40 minutes to hand the Wahawks their first loss of the season. Blaine Zikuda recorded 10 saves for West.

North Fayette Valley 4 Denver 1

The Cyclones avoided being shutout thanks to a goal in the second half, but they were unable to secure the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Cedar Falls 7 CR-Jefferson 3

The Tigers had no trouble in this one as Truman Unruh’s four-goal performance helped secure the win. Ryan Marten, Ian O’Loughlin and Logan Huffman all scored goals for the Tigers as well.

Hudson 10 AP/DNH 0

The Pirates scored nine goals in the first half and one in the second to trigger the mercy rule. Slade Schneider led the way with three goals while Chase Brockelsby had three assists. Blake Carolan and Zach Mills each scored two goals for Hudson while Zander Larson, Brockelsby and Lyle Olsen all scored one each.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6 Columbus Catholic 2

Both of the Sailors’ goals were scored by Delsin Savage with both assists coming from Jonathan Hackett.

Girls soccer

Iowa City Liberty 1 Waterloo United 0 (OT)

After neither team scored in regulation, ICL secured the game winner in the extra period. Makenna Chidester recorded eight saves for Waterloo.

DNH 10 AP 0

The Wolverines triggered the mercy rule after scoring seven goals in the first half and three in the second. Camille Landphair had an unfathomable five goals to get her team halfway there. Gentry Swarts had two goals while Miranda Tyler, Lucy Varney and Sophia Hoffman each had one. Hoffman also contributed three assists.

Denver 4 Benton 0

Lexi Gehrke had a hat trick while Keira Gehrke scored a goal as well.

Waverly-Shell Rock 7 Union 0

The defending state champs got off to a strong start to the season. Macy Smith and Morgan Aikey each scored two goals while Annika Behrends, Anna Stromberg and Linnea Beckstrom each had one.

Columbus Catholic 8 Marshalltown 1

The Sailors move to 2-0 on the season. No stats were reported for this game.

Hudson 2 Iowa-Falls Alden 0

No stats were reported for this game.

Boys tennis

WSR 7 Grundy Center 2

After Benny Ramker lost to Tanner Laube 6-3, 6-2, WSR won two straight. Isaac Becker beat Sloan Klar 6-2, 6-0 while Lance Myers downed Bryce Greiner 6-4, 7-5. After Trent Greiner defeated Aidan Kelley in three sets, Seth Orta downed Elias Cakerice 6-1, 6-1 and Lucas Myers defeated Gable Eekhoff 6-0, 6-1. WSR swept the doubles portion of the match.

Girls tennis

Columbus Catholic 6 WSR 0

The Sailors swept the Go-Hawks with Chloe Butler defeating Brooke Willis 6-0, 6-1 to start. Sophia Fain downed Grace Gaede 6-0, 6-0 to follow that up before Alli Hagness beat Alexis Gielau 6-0, 6-0. Avery Hogan then took down Maddie Leary 6-3, 6-2 before Erin Hollen bounced Gemma Beam 6-0, 6-0. Bella Nelson closed it out by beating Natalia Judica 6-2, 6-1.

The meet was called amidst doubles due to rain.

Girls golf

Denver 204 Jesup 289

Alexis Wurzner was the top performer of the day for Denver with a 49. Norah Oltrogge was runner-up with 51 while Jesup’s top performer was Hannah Bovy with 65.

West girls finish third at quad meet

The Wahawks scored 218 as a team with Maddie Dolan leading the way with a 48.

Sailors take second at triangular

Columbus Catholic scored 224 as a team, but Molly Fereday was the top golfer of the competition with a final of 40. That was four strokes ahead of second place.

Don Bosco finishes second at meet

A team score of 217 was led by a team best 53 each from Madilyn Duhrkopf and Lakota Moses.

WSR 215 Crestwood 264

Emma Jones led the way with a dual-best score of 50.

Boys golf

Denver 174 Jesup 183

Clayton Liddle was the top performer for Denver with a score of 40 Denver’s Mitchell Devries and Jesup’s Jack Miller tied for second with 43 each.

Columbus Catholic takes second at triangular

The Sailors scored 177 as a team, but Jackson Mudd was the top golfer of the day with a score of 41.

Don Bosco finishes fifth at meet

Ty Purdy was the Dons’ top golfer with an 89, tied for 14th overall.

