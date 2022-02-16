Area roundup: Waterloo Christian girls advance past Meskwaki Settlement

NOTE: The State Wrestling Dual Tournament was ongoing at deadline. A full story on how Don Bosco and Waverly-Shell Rock did will be in available tomorrow.

The Waterloo Christian girls basketball team is advancing to the 1A Region 5 semifinals after picking up a 46-36 victory over Meskwaki Settlement on Tuesday evening. The Regents jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter of play which allowed them to hold MSHS off the rest of the way. Waterloo Christian was led by Katie Costello (22 points and 11 rebounds) and Reagan Wheeler (13 points and 10 rebounds).

Girls basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 80 South Winneshiek 21

The Falcons got out to a 23-4 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back. Ellen Waller led the way with an astonishing 37 points while Ellie Etjean (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Kaitlin Cuvelier (10 points) also had standout games.

UNI

Men's basketball bounces back with win over SIU

After a disheartening loss to Loyola Chicago on Sunday, the Northern Iowa men's basketball team got back on track with a 72-70 win over Southern Illinois on Tuesday. The Panthers trailed 33-32 at halftime, but outscored ISU 40-37 in the second half to get the victory. Noah Carter (23 points), AJ Green (20 points) and Trae Berhow (10 points) led the way for UNI.

Wrestling

Don Bosco, WSR advance to Dual finals

A full story on the State Dual championship will be up tomorrow, but at press time, Don Bosco had advanced to the 1A finals and were slated to wrestle Lisbon. Waverly-Shell Rock made it to the 3A finals and were set to take on Southeast Polk. The Go-Hawks beat Johnston 64-12 in the opening round and Linn-Mar in the semifinals 57-15. The Dons Emmetsburg 60-8 in the opening round and Logan-Magnolia 62-12 in the semis.

