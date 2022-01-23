Area roundup: UNI wrestling overwhelms NDSU

The UNI wrestling team opened the home dual season with a 29-13 win over North Dakota State in front of 477 people Saturday night. The win moves the Panthers to 3-5 overall and 2-2.

UNI started the dual out with an 18-0 lead as Austin Yant took down a top-20 opponent for the first time in his career. Lance Runyon opened his season with a top-20 win at 174 pounds.

UNI's next match will come against No. 4 Oklahoma State on the road on Jan. 29 before visiting Oklahoma on Jan. 30.

College sports

UNI men drop second straight with OT loss to Drake

The good news for UNI is that star player AJ Green returned to the lineup after a one game absence. The bad news is that he was the only Panther in double figures scoring as they lost their second consecutive game.

The UNI men fell to the Drake Bulldogs 82-74 in overtime Saturday night, dropping them to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the MVC. It was their second consecutive OT loss as well.

The Panthers took a 41-34 halftime lead, but were outscored 36-29 in the second half and 12-4 in the extra period. Green led the way with 27 points.

UNI will visit Evansville on Wednesday for their next game.

Boys basketball

Union 54 Benton 38

The Knights led 8-7 after one and 22-19 at the midway point. They clung to a 34-32 lead entering the final quarter of play, but they owned the fourth as they outscored Benton 20-6 to get the win. TJ Freeland was the catalyst for the Knights with a 20 point night.

Jesup 93 AGWSR 50

The J-Hawks never had any trouble in this one. Jack Miller led the way with 35 points, Corbin Fuelling put up 25 and Carson Lienau added 10.

Hockey

Black Hawks bounce back by blanking Cedar Rapids

After collapsing late in a loss on Friday, Waterloo responded with a shutout victory Saturday night. The Hawks went up 3-0 in the first period thanks to goals from Ray Fust (assisted by Jacob Jeannette), Ben Brunette (assisted by Tyler Kostelecky) and Garret Schifsky (assisted by Tyler Procious). Connor Brown added a fourth goal in the third period on an assist from Fust and Jeannette. Waterloo is now 16-15-1-1 on the year.

