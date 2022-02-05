Area roundup: Janesville falls to Colo-Nesco

NOTE: Due to deadlines, coverage on Saturday's wrestling sectionals will be online Sunday and in print on Monday.

The Janesville Wildcats took a 27-18 halftime lead Thursday night, but they couldn't hold on as they lost to Colo-Nesco 36-35. No stats were posted online.

Girls basketball

North Tama 47 Don Bosco 19

The Dons trailed just 18-17 at the midway point, but managed just one point the rest of the way. No stats were posted for this one.

Waterloo Christian 45 Dunkerton 34

The Regents slowly but surely pulled away each quarter of this one. Katie Costello led the way with 25 points for Waterloo Christian. No stats were posted for Dunkerton.

GMG 60 Valley Lutheran 4

No stats were posted for this game.

Denver 62 Hudson 38

The Cyclones actually only outscored the Pirates 43-37 from the second quarter onward and Hudson tied them through the second half. However, Denver jumped out to a 19-1 lead to make that irrelevant. Grace Hennesey's 19 points led the way for Denver while Hudson was led by Kacey McKenna's 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Dike-New Hartford 57 Aplington-Parkersburg 41

Up nine at the half, the Wolverines truly separated themselves with an 18-7 third quarter. Payton Petersen's 14 points and 10 boards led DNH while the Falcons were led by Ellie Etjen's 19 points.

Columbus Catholic 50 Union 41

The Knights led 25-13 at halftime, but the Sailors outscored Union 37-16 the rest of the way. No stats were posted for this game.

Jesup 49 Wapsie Valley 32

The J-Hawks took a 28-7 first half lead to put this one away. No stats were posted online.

Meskwaki Settlement 47 Waterloo Christian 40

No stats were posted for this game.

WSR 43 Crestwood 17

The Go-Hawks had no trouble in this one. Katelyn Eggena led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Cedar Falls 57 Waterloo East 38

After going up 26-17 at the half, the Tigers outscored the Trojans 15-3 in the third to put it away. Anna Sandvold and Grace Knutson each scored 11 points for the Tigers while Sydney Remmert and Mya Crawford each had 10. East was led by Brooklyn Love's 21 points.

Boys basketball

Janesville 58 Colo-Nesco 39

A 33-18 halftime lead helped the Wildcats take this one will little difficulty. Jared Hoodjer led the way with 22 points.

North Tama 75 Don Bosco 47

No stats or scoring summary were posted for this game.

Dunkerton 74 Waterloo Christian 47

The Raiders were only up 12-10 after one quarter, but paced themselves the rest of the way, especially with a 23-10 fourth quarter. Preston Gillespie's 20 points led Dunkerton while the Regents were led by Drew Wagner's 16.

Cedar Falls 56 Waterloo East 41

Trey Campbell led the Tigers with 21 points. No scoring summary was available and East didn't post stats for this game.

Denver 78 Hudson 61

A 48-26 halftime lead for Denver helped them keep control throughout the game. Camden Davis' 18 points and 12 boards led the Pirates. Denver didn't post stats for this game.

Aplington-Parkersburg 89 DNH 50

The Falcons never had any trouble in this one. Christian Haugstead (26 points, 13 rebounds) and Jayden Mackie (24 points) led the way for AP. DNH didn't post stats.

Union 63 Columbus Catholic 46

After falling behind 25-14 at the midway point, the Knights made the second half their own in the furious comeback win. The Sailors were led by Ben Trost's 11 points. TJ Freeland's 24 points led Union.

Jesup 64 Wapsie Valley 44

A 42-12 halftime lead helped Jesup take this one with little trouble. Carson Lienau's 14 points and 10 rebounds led the way for the J-Hawks.

WSR 52 Crestwood 46

No stats or scoring summary was posted for this one.

Waterloo Christian 57 Meskwaki Settlement 36

No stats or scoring summary was posted for this one.

Boys bowling

Cedar Falls beats Wahlert Catholic

The Tigers had little trouble in their 2971-2733 triumph. Ethan Montgomery's 487 led the way.

West trounces Dubuque Hempstead

The Wahawks were absolutely dominant in winning 3304-2888. Jonathan Featherson's 523 led all scorers.

East falls to Dubuque Senior

The Trojans fell 3068-2634. Tanner Werkmeister was their leader with a 466 score.

Oelwein 2454 Columbus Catholic 1961

The Sailors remain winless on the season. Noah Hansen's 298 led the way for them.

Girls bowling

Cedar Falls takes down Wahlert

The final score was 2737-2232. Hailey Taylor led the way with 447.

West just gets edged out by DH

Dubuque Hempstead barely got the victory by a final score of 2789-2729. Ainslee McConaughy led the way with a 413.

East falls to Dubuque Senior

The final score was 2638-2246. Malorie Carey led the way with a 438.

Columbus Catholic gets second win of the year

The Sailors got the win 1815-1280. Olivia Thompson's 333 led the way.

Wrestling

Cedar Falls defeats Iowa City Liberty

The Tigers took down ICL 45-24 with nine victories.

UNI wins fifth straight

The Panthers had no trouble winning Friday night, downing Air Force 31-6 and grabbing bonus points in four of the eight bouts. UNI (6-5, 5-2) will remain at home for the rest of the regular season. Results on their Saturday night match will be in Monday's paper.

Hockey

Black Hawks beat Force 4-2

Daniel Sambuco struck first for Waterloo with a a goal five minutes in on an assist from Owen Baker and Ben Robertson. In the second period, it was Baker who scored on an assist from Gavin O'Connell and James Hong on a power play to make it 2-0. The Force cut the deficit in half before the period was over, but the Black Hawks weren't done.

In the third period, Garrett Schifsky scored a power play goal on an assist from Tyler Procious and Patrick Geary to make it 3-1. After another goal by the Force, Adam Cardona got the last goal of the night on an assist from Tucker Ness to give the game it's final score.

