Area roundup: Hudson cruises past Sumner-Fredericksburg

The Hudson Pirates were clinging to a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday. By halftime, that lead turned into 28-18 and eventually 49-26 at the end of the third before they eventually pulled off a 54-37 win. Camden Davis (21 points, 12 rebounds), Lyle Olsen (11 points, 7 steals) and Drew Hansen (10 points) led the way for Hudson.

Boys basketball

Xavier 74 Waterloo West 70

Credit the Wahawks for outscoring the Saints 54-42 in the second half. Unfortunately, West fell behind 32-16 in the first half, resulting in the loss. No stats were published online.

Aplington-Parkersburg 73 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54

The Falcons pulled ahead by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they handed the Rebels their first loss of the season. Jayden Mackie led the way for AP with 29 points, Christian Haugstad added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Hempen chipped in 12 points.

Riceville 38 Don Bosco 36

No stats or scoring summary was available for this game.

Jesup 101 East Marshall 47

The J-Hawks got out to a 30-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and never stopped scoring the rest of the way as they hit triple digits. Carson Lienau (25 points, 11 rebounds), Corbing Fuelling (24 points) and Jack Miller (14 points) were the team leaders for Jesup.

Union 73 South Hardin 66

The Knights got out to a 38-23 halftime lead and held the Tigers off in the fourth quarter to get their fourth win in a row. Grant Behrens (27 points), Logan Rosauer (17 points) and Ty Lorenzen (12 points and 10 assists) led the way for Union.

Decorah 93 Denver 38

The Cyclones were outscored in every quarter as they dropped their second straight game. No stats were posted online for this game.

Girls basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 80 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

The Falcons led 46-16 at halftime and continued to pile it on the rest of the way. Ellen Waller led the way with 21 points, Ellie Etjen added 14 points and Kendall Riherd chipped in 12 points.

Jesup 65 East Marshall 25

No stats or scoring summary were posted online for this game.

South Hardin 37 Union 33

After falling behind 21-11 at halftime, the Knights got within one point heading into the fourth quarter down 26-25. However, they weren't able to complete the comeback as they ended up on the losing end of things.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62 Hudson 38

The Pirates fell behind early and never caught up. Addie Rhoades led the way with 12 points for Hudson.

Riceville 63 Don Bosco 12

The Dons fell behind early and never caught up. No stats were posted for this game.

Dike-New Hartford 76 Oelwein 15

It was 31-1 at the end of the first quarter. That should tell you everything you need to know about the game. Ellary Knock (18 points), Payton Petersen (15 points), Maryn Bixby (12 points) and Jadyn Petersen (11 points, 11 rebounds) all had standout games for the Wolverines.

Waterloo West 69 Xavier 57

Getting off to a 22-7 lead after one quarter helped the Wahawks get the win. Hallie Poock (37 points) and Sahara Williams (26 points) led the way for West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0