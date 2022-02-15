Area roundup: Hudson boys head to second round

The Hudson Pirates boys' basketball team is heading to the next round of the 1A District 4 tournament after collecting a 75-49 win over Don Bosco Monday night. Hudson got out to a 26-12 lead after just one quarter of play to help set the tone early. Camden Davis led the way with 29 points, Lyle Olsen chipped in 16 and Oliver Thompson put up 11. Don Bosco didn't post stats online.

Boys basketball

Dike-New Hartford 73 South Hamilton 47

The Wolverines are advancing to the next round of the 2A District 4 tournament thanks in large part to jumping out to a 22-7 lead after just one quarter of play on Monday. Brewer Eiklenborg and Benton Bixby each scored 13 points for DNH while Braxten Johnson put in 11.

Dunkerton 69 Riceville 38

The Raiders got out to a 37-14 lead at halftime and never looked back as they punched their ticket to the second round of the 1A District 2 tournament. Preston Gillespie was sensational once again with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Kaden Behrens (14 points) and Casey Gardner (12 points) both had big nights as well.

Waterloo West 77 Prairie 75 OT

Talk about a wild game. The Wahawks fell behind 31-14 after one quarter and trailed 39-33 at halftime. They took the lead by the end of the third quarter, 57-53, before being outscored 17-13 in the fourth as the game went to overtime. The Wahawks did enough to pick up the two-point win in the extra period. Si'Marion Anderson (23 points), Keishaun Pendleton (17 points), Alen Dizdaric (15 points) and Saheed Price (10 points) were all sensational for West.

NCAAWB

Maryland 81 Iowa 69

The Hawkeyes fell behind 24-19 after one quarter and 48-33 at the midway point. They pulled within 66-55 at the end of the third quarter and got it down to single digits in the fourth, but they weren't able to pull off the win. Caitlyn Clark (19 points), Monika Czinano (16 points) and Kate Martin (10 points) led the way for Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0