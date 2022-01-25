Area roundup: Dunkerton boys beat Riceville

The Dunkerton Raiders were outscored 10-9 in the second quarter and outscored Riceville just 19-16 in the third quarter. Luckily for them, they got off to a 23-11 start and outscored the Wildcats 32-9 in the fourth to pull off a commanding 83-46 victory. Preston Gillespie (34 points), Kaden Behrens (17 points) and Casey Gardner (15 points) led the way for Dunkerton

Boys basketball

Don Bosco 66 Valley Lutheran 42

The Dons got off to a 13-6 lead and went up 24-16 at halftime. It was the third quarter that made the real difference as Don Bosco outscored the Crusaders 24-8. No stats were posted for the Dons while the Crusaders were led by Donovan Elmore (16 points), Adric Schmitz (12 points) and Jayce Johnson (25 rebounds).

Roland-Story 81 Dike-New Hartford 42

The Wolverines were outscored in every period as they struggled on the evening. Brewer Eiklenborg (12 points) and Jerek Hall (11 points) led the way for DNH.

Waterloo Christian 55 Columbus Catholic 51

The Sailors outscored the Regents 12-10 in the opening period, 13-11 in the third and 18-11 in the fourth. Unfortunately for them, the second period saw Waterloo Christian outscore them 23-8 which led to the Sailors losing on Senior Night. Drew Wagner (18 points), Elliot Flynn (13 points, 12 rebounds), Bryce Adams (13 points) and Aaron Zwack (13 points) led the Regents. The Sailors were led by Leo Christensen (21 points) and Carter Gallagher (12 points).

Girls basketball

Riceville 62 Dunkerton 28

The Raiders were outscored in every period of this one. No stats were posted by Dunkerton.

DNH 68 Roland-Story 63 OT

The Wolverines needed an extra period of play to do it, but they got the win. DNH got out to a 19-12 lead after one quarter, but the Norsemen outpaced them 10-9 in the second and 15-8 in the third to take the lead. DNH tied things up in the fourth and got the win in OT. Payton Petersen (23 points, 12 rebounds), Sophia Hoffman (13 points) and Ellary Knock (10 points) led the way for the Wolverines.

Columbus Catholic 55 Waterloo Christian 50

It was an inspiring comeback effort for the Sailors as they were initially outscored 21-7 in the opening quarter. They cut the deficit to 29-22 at halftime and 40-37 in the penultimate quarter. In the fourth, they took complete control and got the win. Natalie Steele (19 points), Emma Reiter (11 points) and Maddy Knipp (10 points) led the Sailors while the Regents didn't post stats online.

WSR 45 Clear Lake 40

The Go-Hawks went up 10-7 after one and were tied 17-17 at the midway point. After falling behind 27-26 in the third, they took command in the fourth quarter to get the win. Brenna Bodensteiner (14 points) and Annika Behrends (12 points) led the way for Waverly.

Swimming

Cedar Falls takes third at MVC championships

The Cedar Falls Tigers scored 218 team points on Saturday to finish in third place in the Mississippi Valley Conference swimming championships.

The 400 Free Relay team of Graham Fry, Cole Wilson, John Butler, and Grant Redfern finished in 4th place while Wilson finished 4th in the 100 Breast stroke.

