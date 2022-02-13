Area roundup: Don Bosco's girls season ends

The Don Bosco girls basketball season came to an end Thursday night in the 1A playoff with a 42-17 loss to Belle Plaine. They never led and no stats were posted online.

Girls basketball

Clarksville 51 Janesville 34

No stats or scoring summary was available for this game. Janesville's season is over.

Nashua-Plainfield 88 Valley Lutheran 2

Lydia Knight had the lone basket for the Crusaders. Valley Lutheran's season is over.

Iowa City West 74 Waterloo East 44

The Trojans fell behind early and never caught up. Brooklyn Love had 18 points while Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman added 12.

Waterloo West 69 Dubuque Senior 48

The Wahawks never had any trouble with this game. No stats were posted online.

Dubuque Hempstead 67 Waterloo East 53

The Trojans fought throughout, but couldn't pull out the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Cedar Falls 81 Western Dubuque 47

The Tigers led just 18-17 after one, but went up 38-24 at halftime.

Waterloo West 71 Prairie 54

The Wahawks did enough to get yet another win. No stats were posted online.

Cedar Falls 57 Dowling Catholic 56

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

West Marshall 53 Union 25

The Knights were down just 23-19 at halftime and were actually tied after one quarter at 12-12. The second half, however, saw them score just six points. No stats were posted for this game.

Boys basketball

CR-Jefferson 58 Waterloo West 52

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

West Branch 67 Hudson 51

No scoring summary was available for this game. Camden Davis (16 points, 10 rebounds), Lyle Olsen (17 points) and Culling Urgin (10 points) led the way for the Pirates.

Dike-New Hartford 51 South Hardin 43

The Wolverines went up 29-15 at halftime which helped them put enough distance between themselves and South Hardin. Jacob Stockdale's 13 points led the way.

Jesup 80 Wapsie Valley 63

The J-Hawks got out to a 23-13 lead after one which helped them get the win. Carson Lienau (20 points, 12 rebounds), Parker McHone (18 points), Jack Miller (14 points) and Brevin Dahl (11 points) led the way for Jesup.

Aplington-Parkersburg 79 Charles City 59

The Falcons led just 19-17 after one quarter, but took a 12 point halftime lead that they continued to build on the rest of the game. Jayden Mackie and Garrett Hempen each had 25 points while Gavin Thomas added 11.

Cedar Falls 66 Western Dubuque 60

No scoring summary was available for this game. Trey Campbell's 26 points led the way while Dallas Bear added 14.

Wapsie Valley 84 Columbus Catholic 52

The Sailors kept it close in the first half, but WV pulled away in the second. Nick Merrifield, Ben Trost and Leo Christensen each scored 10 points for Columbus.

Dubuque Senior 61 Waterloo West 50

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

Decorah 64 Waverly-Shell Rock 50

The Go-Hawks fell behind 17-3 after one quarter and never caught up. No stats were posted for this game.

Waterloo East 68 Iowa City Liberty 63

After falling behind 34-27 at halftime, the Trojans cut it to 50-46 heading into the final quarter of play. East outscored ICL 22-13 in the fourth and got the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Cedar Falls 70 WSR 37

No stats or scoring summary were posted for this game.

Girls bowling

Waterloo West 2663 Waterloo East 2192

Ainslee McConaughy's 449 led West while Malorie Cary led East with 415.

Cedar Falls 2703 Prairie 2495

Anna Frahm led the Tigers with a 409.

Tripoli 2452 Denver 1987

The Cyclones were led by Kahri Burk's 314.

Boys bowling

Waterloo West 2955 Waterloo East 2421

Aidan Kohl's 453 led the Wahawks while Alec Timmerman's 382 led the Trojans.

Cedar Falls 2934 Prairie 2790

Jacob Nickey led the Tigers with 483.

Tripoli 2630 Denver 2582

Kaden Miller's 368 led the Cyclones.

Wrestling

WSR wins big at Districts

All 14 Go-Hawk wrestlers will be advancing to state as 11 of them took home first place. When the traditional state tournament comes around this Thursday, the whole WSR team will be going.

Waterloo East will have three representatives in 182 pound champion Demaris Henderson, 195 second placer Lawrence Taylor III and 170 second placer Eli Sallis.

Dylan Whitt will be the lone Cedar Rapids representative at 152 after he finished in second place to Cayden Langreck of WSR. Waterloo West will send one wrestler to state in Cooper Paxton, who finished second in the 145 spot.

Union, DNH send wrestlers to state

The Union Knights won big at districts as they will have seven wrestlers going on to take part in the traditional state tournament. DNH will send two wrestlers to state in Will Textor at 220 (fist place) and Nick Reinicke at 182 (first place).

UNI

Southern Illinois 64 UNI 60 (Friday)

The Panthers fell behind 19-8 after one quarter and couldn't catch up. Kam Finley's 25 points led the way while Karli Rucker added 12 points.

South Dakota State University 9 UNI 3

The first of a softball double-header started off with a Panther loss. UNI went up 2-0 after the second inning, but gave up three runs in the third, one in the fifth and five in the seventh. The Panthers added one run in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't pull off the comeback. Kailyn Packard took the loss for UNI.

UNI 6 Omaha 4

In the second game of the night, the Panthers fell behind 4-2 until the sixth inning when Mya Dodge hit a grand-slam to put UNI up 6-4 and they held on the rest of the way. Hailey Sanders was the winning pitcher.

Hockey

Black Hawks lose second and third games in a row

It was a rough weekend for the Hawks. They lost Friday to Dubuque 4-3 to start after going up 3-1. Garrett Schifsky, Ray Furst and Jacob Jeannette each scored goals in the second after Dubuque scored a goal to make it 3-1 Waterloo. They gave up three goals in the third to take the loss.

On Saturday, they played Sioux City and went up 1-0 in the first period just 16 seconds in on an Owen Baker goal. They gave up the tying goal in the second and two more goals in the third to lose 3-1.

