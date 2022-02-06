Area roundup: Don Bosco wins wrestling sectional

Wrestling sectionals took place all over Iowa on Saturday and the winner of 1A Sectional 7 shouldn't surprise anyone: Don Bosco.

The Dons took the sectional with ease as they scored 321 points as a team compared to second place Iowa Valley's 170. All but one of the Don's wrestlers finished in first place. The lone wrestler who didn't place first (113 pounder Cole Frost) will still be heading to regionals as he finished in second place.

Wrestling

Hudson finishes 3rd, Denver and Columbus take 5th, 6th

The Cedar Valley had a large presence at 1A Sectional 4. The Hudson Pirates were the top performing team as they ended the day in third place with 157 points as a team.

Individually, Hudson will be sending three wrestlers to regionals. 182 pound Tate Entriken, the Conference Wrestler of the Year, took first place and was joined by 145 pound Karter Krapfl. 152 pound Blake Carolan finished in second and will be heading to regionals as well.

The Denver Cyclones finished in 5th place and will be sending two wrestlers to regionals in 132 pounder Joe Ebaugh (first place finisher) and 113 pounder Rhett Bonnette (second place). Columbus Catholic finished in 6th place as a team, but ironically will have the most wrestlers of the three schools moving on to regionals. 120 pounder Gavin Reed (second place), 160 pound Maximus Magayna (first place), 182 pound Carson Hartz (second place) and 220 pound Connor Knudtson (second place) will all be heading on.

Union takes third as a team at sectional

The Union Knights certainly certainly put up a strong effort on Satruday as they finished in third place with 209.5 points, just 15.5 behind first place Independence.

Seven knights will be moving on to regionals: Dacoda Marvets (195 pounds, first place), Stone Schmitz (160 pounds, first place), Hunter Worthern (152 pounds, first place), Caleb Olson (132 pounds, first place), Brayden Bohnsack (113 pounds, first place) and Jace Hedeman (106, first place).

Jesup finishes third in sectional

The conference tournament didn't go great for the J-Hawks, but sectionals went much better as their 147.5 points earned them third place. Four J-Hawks will be moving on to regionals in 106 pound Steel Rolison (first place), 126 pound Kile Bucknell (second place), 132 pound Dawson Bell (second place) and 152 pound Wyatt VanderWerff (first place).

Dike-New Hartford finishes fifth

It was a challenging day for the Wolverines as their 141 points had them finishing fifth out of six teams. Still, DNH will be sending three wrestlers to regionals all the same. Cayden Buskohl (170, first place), Nick Reinicke (182, first place) and Will Textor (220, second place) will continue their season.

NOTE: A detailed story of UNI's wrestling weekend is coming Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Waterloo West 73 Waukon 36

The Wahawks bounced back from a humbling loss Friday with a dominant Saturday effort. They led 35-16 after halftime and 62-31 entering the final quarter. Hallie Poock (25 points, eight assists, five steals) and Sahara Williams (24 points, seven assists, four steals) led the way for the Wahawks.

Cedar Falls 82 Iowa City Liberty 52

A 23-7 first quarter lead set the tone early for the Tigers. Sarah Albaugh (25 points), Sydney Remmert (15 points), Mya Crawford (14 points), Anna Sandvold (12 points) and Grace Knutson (11 rebounds) led the way.

Boys basketball

Waterloo West 68 Iowa City West 42

It was a statement win for the Wahawks. Saheed Pryce led the way with a 19-point double-double while Si'Marion Anderson finished with 14 points.

Hockey

Black Hawks fall to Force in OT 3-2

Credit the Hawks for fighting back. They were down 1-0 at the end of one and 2-0 at the end of two. They weren't going to go quietly, however.

7:04 into the third period, Tyler Kostelecky scored a power play goal on an assist from Ray Fust and Garrett Schifsky to cut the deficit in half. With just 1:31 left in regulation, Schifsky tied things up on an assist from Kostelecky and Tucker Ness. The Force scored 27 seconds into the extra period to end the game, however.

The Hawks are now 18-16-2-1 on the season.

