Area roundup: Don Bosco edges Lisbon on Thursday

There was only one Cedar Valley team competing in wrestling on Thursday in the Don Bosco Dons, but what a matchup they had as they took on Lisbon. By the end of the night, the Dons were doing a victory dance as they took the dual by a score of 37-29.

The Dons took eight of the 14 matches and were deducted one point for unsportsmanship in the 106 match. Caleb Coffin still got the win in that math by a 6-2 decision.

In addition to Coffin, Bosco got wins from Garrett Funk (132, TF 15-0 4:00), Myles McMahon (145, Dec 12-10), Jacob Thiry (160, Fall 3:04), Cade Tenold (170, Forfeit), Carson Tenold (195, TF 23-8 5:43), Jared Thiry (220, MD 14-3), Cole Frost (113, Fall 0:07).

Girls basketball

Sumner Fredericksburg 68 Dunkerton 23

The Raiders fell behind early and never caught up. No stats were provided for this game.

Hudson 76 East Marshall 53

Talk about a second half turnaround. The Pirates trailed 15-13 after one quarter and led just 33-29 at the midway point. In the second half, however, they outscored EM 18-6 in the third and 25-18 in the fourth to earn the sizeable win. Macey McKenna (21 points, 10 rebounds), Addie Rhoades (19 points, 17 boards), Amelia Klenk (16 points, six steals) and Madison Willand (13 points) led the way for the Pirates.

Waterloo Christian 51 Tripoli 33

After starting the season off 8-0, the Regents had lost four of their previous five heading into this one. They earned a much needed win with an all around strong effort. Katie Costello led the way with 22 points while Reagan Wheeler had 12 points.

Meskwaki Settlement 74 Valley Lutheran 8

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

Denver 70 Columbus Catholic 23

The Cyclones got out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Allison Bonnette (20 points) led the way for Denver while Reese Johnson (19 points) and Grace Hennessey (16 points) also had outstanding efforts. The Sailors didn't post stats online after this one.

Dike-New Hartford 70 Hudson 33

The Wolverines went up 39-13 at the half and never let go of the lead. Payton Petersen was phenomenal with 28 points and 12 rebounds while Camille Landphair added 14 points and Jadyn Petersen chipped in 10 rebounds. Macey McKenna had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 69 Union 44

The Knights fell behind early and couldn't quite catch up. No stats were posted for this game.

Aplington-Parkersburg 67 Wapsie Valley 24

The Falcons got out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter of play and continued to dominate the rest of the way. Ellie Etjen (13 points), Quinnlyn Schultz (11 points) and Ellen Waller (10 points) were the standouts for AP.

Jesup 60 Oelwein 23

The J-Hawks only led 12-10 after the first quarter, but they went up 26-14 at halftime and were dominant the rest of the way. No stats were posted online for this game.

Waverly-Shell Rock 38 Waukon 29

No stats or scoring summary were posted online for this game.

Cedar Falls 54 Prairie 46

The Tigers fell behind 21-16 at halftime and trailed 38-36 heading into the final quarter. They outscored Prairie by 10 in the final period to earn the comeback win. No stats were posted online for this game.

Boys basketball

Dunkerton 76 Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

This game was close early as the Raiders were up just 13-12 after one, but took a 29-21 lead into the locker room at the half and a 55-34 advantage into the fourth. Preston Gillespie led the way with 19 points, Kaden Behrens added 17 and Casey Gardner chipped in 12.

Hudson 71 East Marshall 44

Hudson took a 39-17 at halftime and never looked back in this one. Drew Hansen scored 20 points to lead the Pirates, Lyle Olsen put up 14 points, Camden Davis contributed 13 points and Cullin Urgin chipped in 10.

Valley Luthern 47 Meskwaki Settlement 41

The Crusaders were behind 10-4 after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime. Heck, they trailed 36-33 entering the fourth. At the end of the game, however, Valley Lutheran was celebrating their first win of the season after outscoring their opponent 14-15 in the fourth. Jayce Johnson was the hero with 13 points and 23 rebounds, but Adric Schmitz (12 points) and Donovan Elmore (12 points) also had big nights.

DNH 57 Hudson 44

The Pirates fought throughout the night, but the Wolverines steadily remained in front all along. Camden Davis was outstanding with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Hudson while Culin Ugrin had 11 points. DNH didn't post stats online.

Janesville 66 Don Bosco 36

No scoring summary was posted online nor were stats for the Dons. Jared Hoodjer (21 points, nine steals) and Keegan Eastman (11 points) were the Wildcats' leaders.

Wapsie Valley 62 Aplington-Parkersburg 55 OT

The Falcons led 32-24 at halftime, but the Warriors came back to tie it up and force overtime where they prevailed. Garrett Hempen (17 points), Jayden Mackie (13 points) and Cooper Hoff (12 points) led the way for the Falcons along with Christian Haugstad (10 rebounds).

Waterloo Christian 56 Tripoli 41

The Regents outscored the Panthers in every quarter of this one. No stats were posted online for this game.

Jesup 96 Oelwein 60

The J-Hawks were in control from the start of this one. Carson Lienau (31 points), Jack Miller (16 points), Parker McHone (15 points) and Corbin Fuelling (10 points) led the way for Jesup.

Union 62 Sumner-Fredericksburg 52

The Knights led 32-18 at the midway point and earned the 10 point win. Ty Lorenzen and TJ Freeland each scored 16 points for the Knights.

Cedar Falls 49 Prairie 48

Down 18-13 at halftime, the Tigers took a 31-28 lead entering the third and held Prairie off in the fourth to earn the win. No stats were posted for Cedar Falls online.

Boys bowling

Cedar Falls takes second at Divisionals

The Tigers scored 2988 to finish in second behind only Wahlert. Junior Matthew Edler was the top scorer for the Tigers and third highest scorer overall with 469.

West finishes fifth, East eighth at MVC Divisionals

The Wahawks scored 2968 while the Trojans finished with 2390. East's top bowler was Tanner Werkmeister, who finished 22nd overall with 351. West's top bowler was (insert).

Sailors finish third in Friday meet

The Sailors scored 2037 against Grundy Center and North Fayette Valley. Peter Minard led Columbus Catholic with 312.

WSR beats Tripoli

The Go-Hawks won 2827-2651. Ethan Hennings was the leader for WSR with a score of 409.

Girls bowling

Cedar Rapids wins Mississippi Divisional

The Tigers took home first place as a team with 2917 points, nearly 200 points more than second place Dubuque. Cedar Falls also finished with the top three scorers in the contest with Anna Frahm (434), Hailey Taylor (419) and Myah Brinkler (418).

West and East finish fifth and sixth, respectively

The Wahawks scored 2437 while the Trojans put up 2136. East's leading scorer was Kadence Hyde, who was the fourth highest scoring individual of the competition with 387. West was led by (insert).

Columbus Catholic wins senior night

The Sailors earned their second win of the year 1939-1849. Kylie Macomber led the Sailors with a 330.

Tripoli downs WSR

The Go-Hawks fell to the Panthers 2609-2426. Freshmen Carly Ator led the way for WSR with a 357.

University of Northern Iowa

UNI downs Illinois State 74-67

The Panthers rebounded from their loss to Drake with a victory over the Redbirds Thursday evening. The win moved them to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers led 15-10 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime. A strong third quarter for UNI put them up 48-39 entering the final quarter and they held on the rest of the way for the win.

Nicole Kroeger led the way for UNI with 16 points. Kam Finley added 12 points, Grace Boffeli chipped in 11 points and Maya McDermott contributed 10 points.

Panthers track and field dominate at Friday Knight Lights

UNI finished the event with 15 first place finishers and 82 finishers in the top eight.

Hockey

Black Hawks pull off 3-2 shootout win

Talk about a Friday night thriller. After a scoreless first quarter, the Hawks took a 1-0 lead over the Omaha Lancers thanks to Gavin O'Connell's goal on an assist from Cooper Wylie midway through the second period. The Lancers scored two goals before the period was over to take a 2-1 lead, however. With 5:20 left in regulation, Garrett Schifsky scored the tying goal on an assist from Tyler Procious and Jacob Jeannette. After no one scored in the OT period, the game went to shootouts and the Black Hawks prevailed.

