Area roundup: DNH edged out by Bishop Garrigan

For just the second time this season, the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines suffered defeat on Tuesday night. The loss came to Bishop Garrigan by the final score of 50-45. Payton Petersen's 14 points and 12 rebounds led the Wolverines while Ellary Knock contributed 13 points.

Girls basketball

Denver 55 Aplington-Parkersburg 39

The Cyclones took a 32-19 lead at halftime and never looked back. Reese Johnson and Grace Hennessey each score 19 points for Denver. AP was led by Ellie Etjen (15 points) and Ellen Waller (11 points).

Cedar Falls 73 Wahlert Catholic 33

The Tigers took a 33-15 lead at the midway point and continued to dominate the rest of the way. Grace Knutson, Mya Crawford and Anna Sandvold each scored 15 points for Cedar Falls.

Dubuque Senior 52 Waterloo East 34

The Trojans actually led 11-10 after one quarter of play before the Rams took control. Brooklyn Love led the way with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Waterloo West 77 Dubuque Hempstead 43

The Wahawks never had trouble in this one. No stats were posted online.

Boys basketball

Dubuque Senior 69 Waterloo East 64

No stats or scoring summary were posted for this game.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 67 DNH 63

The Wolverines led 52-49 heading into the final quarter before GR pulled off the comeback. Brewer Eiklenborg led the way with 23 points while Jacob Stockdale added 13.

Grundy Center 71 Hudson 59

The Pirates fell behind 25-13 at the end of the first quarter and were unable to rally. Camden Davis' 25 points and Oliver Thompson's 13 led Hudson.

Dubuque Hempstead 65 Waterloo West 47

The Wahawks fell behind 30-16 at halftime and were unable to comeback. Keishaun Pendleton led the way with 17 points, Si'Marion Anderson added 12 and Alen Dizdaric contributed 10.

Cedar Falls 70 Wahlert Catholic 59

The Tigers went up 33-16 at halftime and held off Wahlert the rest of the way. Trey Campbell had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Dallas Bear added 15 points and Aaron Brost chipped in 12.

Aplington-Parkersburg 67 Denver 55

The Cyclones fought hard in the first half as they trailed just 18-17 at the end of one and actually led 34-28 at the midway point. The Falcons outscored Denver 39-21 the rest of the way. Jayden Mackie (22 points), Christian Haugstead (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Garrett Hempen (15 points) led the Falcons. Denver was led by Mitchell DeVries (19 points), Caylor Hoffer (15 points) and Eli Ricketts (10 points).

Jesup 89 South Hardin 60

The J-Hawks led just 36-35 at the midway point, but a 30-9 fourth quarter allowed them to earn the lopsided victory. Jack Miller (31 points), Carson Lienau (24 points, 13 rebounds), Corbin Fuelling (15 points, 10 assists) and Parker McHone (11 points, 11 assists) were all outstanding for Jesup.

Centerville 62 Waterloo Christian 58 OT

The Regents trailed 28-26 at halftime and outscored Centerville by two in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. They were unable to pull out the win once there, however. Drew Wagner (18 points), Elliot Flynn (16 points) and Aaron Zwack (14 points) led the way for WC.

