Area Roundup: Dike-New Hartford girls down Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday

The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team got a big win on Friday night as they took down Sumner-Fredericksburg 59-40. Taylor Kvale was the leading scorer for DNH with 18 points.

The Wolverines are undefeated at 3-0 on the season and got strong performances from Kvale, Payton Petersen (14 points, 10 rebounds, six steals), and Sophia Hoffman (six points, 10 assists). After getting out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter, DNH never looked back as they outscored the Cougars 17-8 in the second quarter and 19-8 in the third before giving way to the subs for much of the fourth.

Girl's basketball

Waterloo West 64 Wahlert Catholic 25

That's one way to start your season.

The Warhawks got out to a 31-8 lead after just one quarter of play and never looked back in their convincing season opener. West outscored Wahlert 16-11 in the second, 13-0 in the third, and were outscored 6-4 in the last quarter.

No individual stats were posted online.

Western Dubuque 62 Waterloo East 44

The Trojans have lost back-to-back games after beginning the year with a win against Marshalltown. Brooklyn Love (12 points), Ellasa Horton (11 points), Jaelah Stanford (10 points) led the way for East.

A quarter-by-quarter summary wasn't available online.

South Hardin 37 Columbus Catholic 34

After getting out to a 12-6 lead through the first quarter, the Sailors were outscored 19-6 in the second quarter and 8-7 in the third. A 9-4 fourth quarter gave Columbus a shot, but it wasn't enough to move them to 2-0.

Individual stats were not posted online.

Cedar Falls 59 Dubuque Hempstead 41

After struggling in the first half to the tune of a 27-24 deficit, the Tigers were dominant in the second half, outscoring Dubuque 24-8 in the third quarter alone and 13-6 in the fourth. It was Cedar Falls' second win to start the year.

Individual stats weren't posted online.

Denver 60 Jesup 30

The Cyclones remain undefeated at 5-0 while the J-Hawks suffered their first loss of the season and are now 2-1. The game was never a contest as Denver led 31-9 at halftime and played the subs in the fourth quarter.

Grace Hennessey led the way for Denver with 16 points and five boards, Allison Bonnette chipped in 13 points, six assists and eight rebounds, and Reese Johnson contributed nine points and 13 boards.

Jesup did not post individual stats online.

Clarksville 61 Don Bosco 19

While the Dons posted their highest scoring performance of the year, it wasn't enough to earn their first win as they fell behind 40-8 by halftime. Kennedi McGarvey led the way with nine points for Don Bosco.

Hudson 52 BCLUW 48

The Pirates picked up their first win of the season thanks in part to a big second quarter in which they outscored the Comets 16-9. Addie Rhoades (19 points, 11 boards) and Macey McKenna (18 points, 11 boards) led the way for Hudson.

Waterloo Christian 63 Dunkerton 35

The Regents remained undefeated at 3-0 with yet another dominant showing. Waterloo Christian led 31-12 at halftime and aside from a 15-15 third quarter, never had any trouble.

Katie Costello was outstanding with 28 points, Reagan Wheeler had an all-around strong game with 15 points, seven boards and five assists, and Allison White had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Colo-Nesco 51 Valley Lutheran 14

After keeping things interesting in the first half when they trailed just 17-9, the Crusaders couldn't keep it going as they were outscored 25-5 in the third quarter. Taylor Mauser had 10 points and Sofia Van Nice had 12 boards for Valley Lutheran.

Boys basketball

South Hardin 70 Columbus Catholic 48

It's an 0-2 start for the Sailors after a poor second half showing. Columbus trailed just 32-30 at the midway point but were outscored 38-18 the rest of the way, including 17-6 in the final quarter. Eli Morrow (17 points) and Carter Gallagher (13 points, seven boards) led the way for Columbus Catholic.

Denver 74 Jesup 66

Denver remains undefeated at 3-0 while the J-Hawks are at .500 now after their first loss of the season.

It was the J-Hawks who were in control early on with a 21-14 lead after one quarter of play, but the Cyclones caught fire in the second quarter as they outscored Jesup 28-17. The J-Hawks edged Denver 18-17 in the third, but a three-point lead plus a fourth quarter in which they outscored Jesup 15-10 gave them the win.

Carson Lienau had 26 points and eight boards for Jesup while Corbin Fuelling had 17 points. Parker McHone chipped in 10. Denver didn't post individual statistics online.

Hudson 75 BCLUW 20

After a one possession loss in the opener, Hudson dominated BCLUW the entire way en route to their first win of the season. Lyle Olsen (18 points, seven steals), Camden Davis (16 points) and Drew Hansen (10 points) led the way for the Pirates.

Clarksville 59 Don Bosco 58 OT

The Dons started the season off with a heartbreaking, two-point loss in five quarters of play Friday night. After trailing by five at halftime and seven heading into the last quarter, Don Bosco exploded for 27 points in the fourth quarter compared to Clarksville's 20 to force OT. The Dons were edged out in the extra period, however, and are now 0-1 to start the year.

Ryan Naughton (12 points, six assists, five steals), Jack Purdy (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Ty Purdy (10 points) led the effort for the Dons.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59 DNH 39

After trailing just 27-21 at the midway point, DNH couldn't keep up with the Cougars in the second half and are still seeking their first win of the year. Jacob Stockdale led the way with 14 points for the Wolverines.

Cole-Nesco 65 Valley Lutheran 42

The Crusaders are still seeking their first win of the season as they are 0-3 on the year. No stats were available for this game.

Dunkerton 84 Waterloo Christian 45

While the Regents played well in the second (16-16) and fourth (17-18) quarters, the other two were disasters as they were already behind 28-10 after one and were outscored 22-2 in the third. They're 1-2 on the year.

Aaron Zwack (18 points) and Drew Wagner (10 points) led the way for WC.

Bowling

Cedar Falls boys, girls each get wins

The Tiger boys defeated Dubuque 2088-2044 in the opening round and 3171-3011 in the second round. Matthew Edler's 450 was tops for Cedar Falls.

The girls won the first round 1884-1707 and the second round 2793-2567. Anna Frahm's 452 score was top on the team.

Black Hawks beat Sioux Falls 5-2

The Black Hawks trailed early, but not often as they secured a win over the Stampede 5-2 Friday night in Waterloo. The Hawks are now 10-8-1-1 on the season.

Sioux Falls scored just 1:14 into the game to go up 1-0, but James Hong put one in the back of the net three minutes later on an assist from Garret Schifsky and Owen Baker to tie it up. That tie turned into a 2-1 lead three minutes after that when Gavin O'Connell scored on an assist from John Waldron and Michael LaStarza. JP Turner of the Stampede tied it up with less than five minutes before the end of the period.

Tucker Shedd broke the tie at the 13:56 mark of the second period on an assist from Waldron and LaStarza to make it 3-2. In the final period, Tyler Procious scored a power play goal at the 8:04 mark and Schifsky scored a power play goal on an assist from Tucker Ness and Cooper Wylie late in the game to make it 5-2.

Wrestling

Forest City finishes 7th at Joe Finch Invite: No wrestler placed higher than fourth for the Indians.

Lauren Nicholas wins the 143-151 girls match for Cedar Falls: Tiger wrestler won at the Decorah girls invite

Other: No other sports or results were made available.

