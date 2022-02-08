Area roundup: Denver downs Union

The Denver Cyclones earned their third straight win after losing back-to-back with a 73-59 victory over Union on Tuesday night. The Cyclones led 23-17 after one, 44-36 at halftime and 59-46 at the end of the third. Neither team posted stats online for this game.

Boys basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 70 Janesville 40

It was 42-19 at halftime and it didn't get any easier from there. Jayden Mackie's 21 points and Gavin Thomas' 20 points led the Falcons while the Wildcats were led by Wiley Sherburne's 12.

Jesup 73 North Tama 36

The J-Hawks surrendered just four points to North Tama in the second half and their offense was on fire all night. Corbin Fuelling's 29 points led the way for Jesup, but Jack Miller's 19 and Parker McHone's 12 were also critical.

Newman Catholic 86 Dunkerton 62

The Raiders were down just 27-22 after one quarter of play, but that turned to 44-33 at halftime and 63-47 entering the final quarter. No stats were posted for this game.

Girls basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 72 Janesville 26

It was 21-4 after just one quarter of play and it didn't change from there as the Falcons held the Wildcats to single digits in each quarter. Ellen Waller's 14 points led the way for AP, followed by Ellie Etjen's 12 and Kasidy Mohwinkle's 11. Janesville didn't post stats online.

Jesup 69 Columbus Catholic 41

The J-Hawks led 24-10 after one quarter of play and held the Sailors to just three points in the third quarter on the way to yet another victory. No stats were posted by either team.

Denver 61 Union 21

The Cyclones went up 16-6 after one, 31-14 at the half and 52-20 entering the fourth. Reese Johnson's 20 points and 10 rebounds led the way Grace Hennesey's 14 points and Sydney Eggena's 11 points aided the cause as well.

Newman Catholic 65 Dunkerton 52

The first half actually belonged to the Raiders. While Dunkerton trailed 20-15 after one, they led 36-30 at the midway point. Newman outscored them 35-16 in the second half, however. No stats were posted for this game.

WSR 51 Gilbert 37

Down 20-17 at halftime, the Go-Hawks were dominant in the third quarter as they outscored the Tigers 20-5 in that period. Katelyn Eggena's 22 points and 13 rebounds led the way for Waverly-Shell Rock.

Hudson 59 North Hampton 55

The Pirates led 45-33 entering the fourth quarter, which allowed them to hold off a ferocious comeback attempt by North Hampton. Addie Rhoades' 36 points and 15 rebounds led the way for Hudson, but Macey McKenna's triple-double must be noted as she scored 11 points, recorded 14 blocks and hauled in 17 rebounds. Talk about having one heck of a night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0