Area roundup: Denver advances to Regional finals

The Denver Cyclones will play for the regional finals Wednesday against Aplington-Parkersburg after defeating MFL-Mar-Mac on Friday by a final score of 59-54. Denver swept the regular season series against the Falcons. The finals will be held at Waverly-Shell Rock. Reese Johnson (18 points), Grace Hennessey (17 points), Allison Bonnette (12 points) and Sydney Eggena (10 points) led the way for Denver.

Girls basketball

Dike-New Hartford 73 Belmond Klemme 19

The defending 2A state champs continued to look the part Friday as they earned their spot in the 2A Region 3 final. They'll play West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Wednesday. In Friday's game, the Wolverines were led by Payton Peterson (15 points), Maryn Bixby (11 points) and Camille Landphair (10 points).

Baxter 54 Waterloo Christian 26

The Regents end their season in the Regional semifinal. They will return the bulk of their young lineup next year and should be poised for another great year. No stats were posted online for this game.

Bellevue 51 Jesup 43

The J-Hawks' season ends in the Regional semis. No stats or scoring summary were available online.

Boys basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 41 Dike-New Hartford 37

The Falcons advance to the next round of the 2A Region 4 tournament while the Wolverines' season is over. Credit DNH for hanging tough with one of the best teams in all of 2A. Gavin Thomas led the Falcons with 19 points while DNH was led by Jacob Stockdale (12 points) and Brewer Eiklenborg (11 points).

Janesville 57 North Tama 48

The Wildcats survive and advance in their regional tournament. Wiley Sherburne had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Janesville while Jared Hoodjer had 10 points.

Cedar Falls 75 CR-Kennedy 66

A regular season matchup saw the Tigers put enough distance between themselves and their opponent in the second half. Dallas Bear (33 points) and Trey Campbell (15 points) led the way for CFHS.

Waterloo East 62 CR-Washington 52

After falling behind 19-13 in the first quarter, the Trojans outscored CRW the rest of the way to get the win. Kewone Jones scored 27 points for East while Jamauryus Bradford-Gates had 17 points.

Linn-Mar 72 Waterloo West 60

The Wahawks weren't able to pull this one out. Keishaun Pendleton (18 points) and Si'Marion Anderson (13 points) led the way for West.

Alburnett 67 Hudson 47

Hudson's season ends with a second round regional defeat. They'll return a wealth of talent and experience next season. Camden Davis led the way with 16 points while Oliver Thompson chipped in 12 and Lyle Olsen added 10.

UNI

Wrestling closes regular season with dual loss to Wisconsin

The Panthers end the regular season with a record of 7-7 overall and 6-3 in conference after a loss to the number 8 team in the country Thursday night. Next up, the Big 12 championships in Tulsa March 5-6.

Hockey

Black Hawks beat Sioux Falls 5-2

Waterloo initially jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Jake Schneider (assisted by Jake Rozzi and Tyler Procious), Connor Brown (assisted by Jacob Jeannette and Patrick Geary) and Garrett Schifsky (assisted by Camron VanSickle and Ben Robertson). The Stampede cut it to 3-1 by the end of the first period.

After a scoreless second period, Sioux Falls cut it to 3-2 with 2:59 remaining. 39 seconds later, Jeannette scored on a power play thanks to an assist from Robertson and Brown. 19 seconds after that, Gavin O'Connell added the final goal on an assist from Procious to give the game it's final score.

The Black Hawks are now 19-18-2-1 on the season.

