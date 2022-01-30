Area roundup: Cedar Falls takes second overall at MVC Freshman/Sophomore Championsips

The Cedar Falls boys managed to makeup their rescheduled game against Iowa City Liberty on Saturday and once again the Tigers got a win. After falling behind 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, Cedar Falls outscored ICL 25-14 in the second quarter and did enough the rest of the way to ensure victory. Trey Campbell led the way with 33 points for the Tigers.

Boys basketball

Iowa City West 65 Waterloo East 44

Credit East for fighting hard as they trailed by just eight at halftime and 11 at the end of the third. Playing just 16 hours after battling it out with West, however, had them running out of gas in the fourth. Kewon Jones led the way with 15 points while Jamauryus Bradford-Gates chipped in 10 for East.

WSR 48 Webster City 46

Talk about a wild game. The Go-Hawks led 12-11 after one quarter before falling silent in the second. Webster City outscored them 14-2 in that period to take a 25-14 lead at halftime. The Go-Hawks cut the deficit to 40-34 heading into the fourth and completed the comeback in the last period. No stats were posted for this game.

Jesup 104 Don Bosco 64

This one was never close. Carson Lienau (25 points, 10 rebounds), Jack Miller (19 points), Corbin Fuelling (18 points), Parker McHone (13 points) and Carter Evan (12 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the J-Hawks.

Swimming

Cedar Falls finishes 2nd at MVC Freshman/Sophomore tourney

The Mississippi Valley Conference Freshman/Sophomore Tournament took place on Saturday with the Cedar Falls Tigers taking second overall. The Tigers' best result was in the 200 Medley Relay where John Butler, Cole Wilson, Jack Considine and Kieran DeGroote combined to take first place. The top individual performance was from Cole Wilson who took second place in both the 100 fly and 100 breast.

Waterloo United finished in 8th place.

Wrestling

Cedar Falls finishes 7th in MVC Conference Tournament

The Tigers were the top performing Cedar Valley school with 131.5 points. East finished 12th with 69 points while West finished 13th with 60 points.

Individually, Cedar Falls had two wrestlers make the finals in Dylan Whitt (152) and Evan Simpson (106), but both were defeated in the finals. East's Elie Sallis (170) made the finals as well, but was defeated. West's Cooper Paxton made it to the finals, but suffered his first loss of the season once he made it as he finished runner-up at the 145 spot.

Waverly-Shell Rock dominates NEIC Conference Tournament

The Go-Hawks took first place as a team with 321.5 points. 11 wrestlers took home first place for WSR.

Hockey

Black Hawks lose to Sioux City 4-3

After a scoreless first quarter, the Musketeers took a 2-0 lead in the span of four minutes in the second. With 4:29 left in the period, Jacob Jeannette scored a goal on an assist from Jake Schneider and Garrett Schifsky to make it 2-1.

Sioux City scored another two goals in the first four minutes of the third period to take a 4-1 lead from there. Ray Fust scored a goal on an assist from Connor Brown and Jeannette at the 11:35 mark of the period to cut the deficit in half. With 5:04 remaining, Jake Rozzi scored a goal on an assist from Cooper Wylie to pull Waterloo within one. They couldn't get the tying goal they needed, however, and ultimately fell to 17-16-1-1 on the season.

