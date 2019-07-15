JESUP - The Jesup softball team did not know what to expect when the East Marshall rode into town.
What happened was an unexpected stampede of runs by the Mustangs as they trampled the J-Hawks 14-1, in five innings, in a Class 2A regional final Monday and will ride west to Fort Dodge for the state tournament.
It began as a dream matchup between the No. 3 J-Hawks (28-10) and fifth-ranked Mustangs (31-4), but East Marshall senior catcher, Madison Farrington changed the perspective of the game immediately. With two on and one out in the top of the first, Farrington blasted a deep ball to center field, into a stiff wind, and the ball was not to be found, and the Mustangs bolted to a 3-0 lead.
"We thought we could win, but not by 10 runs," said Farrington. "Jesup is a very good team and this was not expected. I think my home run gave us the momentum we needed but I did not think it was going to go over. I thought I got under it too much but coach was telling me it was going and to run. When it went over I had a good feeling about our chances."
The Mustangs continued their good feeling picking up a run in the second while the defense, behind Kodie Hoskey's pitching, shut the J-Hawks down.
Jesup had a moment in the second inning to chip at the lead as the lead off batter (Kristin Sadler) reached via a walk. A hard hit ball by Breanne Fischels caromed off the pitchers foot and ended up in shortstop Reagan McIlrath's glove for the easy put out at second halting the J-Hawks momentum
East Marshall put the game away in the third, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs to increase its lead to 11-0.
"We just beat an awesome Jesup team here tonight," Mustangs coach Jary Hoskey said. "The last couple years we were close and knocked on the door, this year we kicked it down. Things just went our way tonight and Maddie (Farrington) showed why she is a great leader. She calls the pitches behind the plate and she showed with her bat what she can do. We did not envision this type of game, but it sure was nice.
You have free articles remaining.
"That Hoskey girl (Kodie) pitched really well too. She got a little shaken in the fourth, but we just went out there and told her not to worry about runs and get the outs. She finally listened to dad and did what I said," Hoskey added with a smile.
Farrington added a a two-run blast over center field in the fifth.
"It was just great getting this win and making it to state," said Farrington after her 13th dinger of the year. "This school has not been to state in five years and now we are back. We are playing some of our best ball right now and it will be fun to go there and see what we can do."
For the J-Hawks it brought a close to a very successful campaign, as three seniors will depart.
"I'm shocked at that score," J-Hawks coach Rod Elson said. "We just didn't get our bats going, and when we did we hit it right at them or got an unlucky bounce.
"We needed to complete the four basics of softball. We needed to put the ball in play, stop the ball and know where you are going to go with it. We also needed the pitching. We did not help ourselves much. They (Mustangs) are a good hitting team and they hit it hard.
"It just didn't go our way," Elson finished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.