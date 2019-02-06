WAVERLY -- Waverly-Shell Rock earned its 13th state duals berth with a dominating 77-6 win over Dubuque Hempstead Wednesday in a 3A regional final.
It will be the Go-Hawks 10th appearance in the last 12 years.
Wednesday, the Mustangs had little chance as WSR registered 10 pins and a technical fall. Highlighting the dominance was a nine-second pin by Brayden Wolf at 195 over Alex Hudson, a 14-second pin by Jacob Herrmann over Jack Smith at 160 and a 24-second fall by Andrew Snyder over John Ostrander at 285.
At Fort Dodge, Cedar Falls got pins from Dylan Whitt, Jackson Barth and Justin Campbell as it beat LeMars in a regional semifinal, 45-18, but Fort Dodge erased a 24-6 lead to beat the Tigers in the final, 40-27.
Class 1A
At Gilbertville, defending 1A state champion Don Bosco received a forfeit in the semifinals before steamrolling Iowa Valley of Marengo, 72-9, to advance to its 24th state dual championship.
The Dons, who will be the top-seed, will seek their state record 10th state duals title next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Against Iowa Valley, Don Bosco got 10 pins -- from Garrett Funk, Daniel Kimball, Michael McClelland, Easton Larson, Max Wettengel, Carson Tenold, Cael Rahnavardi, Thomas Even, Bryce Schares and Alec Carpenter.
At Denver, last year's 1A state runner-up Denver will be making its third consecutive trip to the state duals.
The Cyclones demolished Dyersville Beckman, 65-18, to advance with Denver recording 10 pins, the fastest being Isaac Schimmels taking just 15 seconds to deck Adam Schmit at 126.
Class 2A
At New Hampton, Independence assistant coach Keith Donnelly could only sit back and smile.
Twenty-four hours prior to the Mustangs competing in the 2A regional duals, Donnelly told the team go shock the world and earn a trip to the state duals.
The pep talk paid off as Christian Kremer's 5 minute and 39 second pin at 220 in the final match of the regional final lifted Independence to a 36-34 win over two-time defending 2A state dual champion New Hampton-Turkey Valley.
"I won a state duals championship when I was an athlete and it is something I always cherish," Donnelly said after the win. "I just wanted to motivate the guys that anything is possible."
After Independence took a 30-21 lead with four matches to go, the Chickasaws, the two-time defending 2A dual champion, rallied with wins by Cameron Raising at 170, Max Schwicherath, 4-3 over Joe Priebe at 182, and a pin by Evan Rosonke at 195, to retake the lead.
But Kremer built an 11-3 lead before pinning Reicks to lift the Mustangs to victory.
It will be Independence ninth state duals appearance, first since the current Mustang seniors were freshmen in 2016.
in La Porte City, Crestwood of Cresco earned its first state duals appearance in school history with a 36-29 win over Union.
The Cadets won four of the final five matches to surge past the Knights, with Treyton Burnikel's 3-1 win over Rashawn Williams at 195, sealing the victory for Crestwood.
