GILBERTVILLE --- Don Bosco senior Kennedi Purdy has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Des Moines Area Community College next season.

Purdy served as the Dons’ setter, averaging 5.85 assists per set last season. She also had 29 blocks, 158 digs, 27 ace serves and 93 kills while earning first-team all-Iowa Star Conference honors and first-team all-district honors. She was also named the Black Hawk County Most Valuable Player by the Waterloo Rotary Club.

