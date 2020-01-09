GILBERTVILLE --- Don Bosco senior Kennedi Purdy has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Des Moines Area Community College next season.
Purdy served as the Dons’ setter, averaging 5.85 assists per set last season. She also had 29 blocks, 158 digs, 27 ace serves and 93 kills while earning first-team all-Iowa Star Conference honors and first-team all-district honors. She was also named the Black Hawk County Most Valuable Player by the Waterloo Rotary Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Preps to Watch 2019-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.