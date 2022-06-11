PULL! More than 3,000 competitors take part in 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Trap Championships

CEDAR FALLS -- Just north of Cedar Falls, on a two-thirds of a mile stretch of West Cedar Wapsi Road, the air rang out with the sounds of more than 100 shotguns, interrupted every few seconds by the same command: Pull!

Amid scattered showers Friday morning, high school students from across the state descended on the Cedar Falls Gun Club to compete in the 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Trap Championships in an event that started Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

According to a press release from DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator Chris Van Gorp, the SCTP has grown from 1,400 athletes in 2011 to over 4,200 athletes in 2021.

Meanwhile, Bill Rogers, head coach of the Dike-New Hartford trapshooting team, said the program and Trap Championships provide student-athletes an opportunity that they have not always had.

“This is great,” Rogers said. “I cannot say enough about it really. There are …3,500 kids shooting out here throughout the week. Anywhere from rookies, which is fifth grade and younger, all the way up through high school. … When we were that age we did not have this opportunity. So, that is what makes it special.”

Rogers said participation in shooting sports provides athletes who do not participate in traditional sports the chance to compete in an event that rivals any other state sporting competition in Iowa.

“A few of our kids do not compete in the everyday, mainstream sports,” Rogers said. “This is what they do. … Some of them, their faces light up when they are here. That is their championship.”

Consisting of athletes from Dike, New Hartford and Hudson, the Wolverines benefit from their affiliation to the school in ways Rogers said go beyond words.

“Having the support from the school means everything to us,” Rogers said. “We compete with a lot of teams that do not have that, and I know they wish they have what we got. … You cannot put any words to that.”

DNH trapshooting team member junior Kamden Kannegieter also noted the effect competing for their school has on the Wolverines.

“We put so much work into our school,” Kannegieter said. “We try to do our best and act respectful for our school. So, it adds a whole other piece to it.”

The championships were divided into 35 separate fields. The range at the Cedar Falls Gun Club allows for more than 100 competitors, separated into teams of five, to conduct a flight at the same time.

During a flight, a team of five takes turns firing at clay pigeons until each has fired off 25 rounds. The same team of five repeats this process four times, firing a total of 100 rounds to complete a single flight.

With four or five flights scheduled on each field, the 2022 competition featured near continuous action with each individual set to fire 200 rounds across two flights in a day.

While shooting surely provides a thrill for those involved, Kannegieter said he feels that the most enjoyable part of the event is hanging out with his team and playing various yard games. Bags -- of course -- is the favorite with Mikey Valentine, the best on the team.

“It is really fun to be out here with all your teammates,” Kannegieter said. “Being around your teammates the whole day is probably the most fun piece of it.”

Kannegieter said as a team, the Wolverines mainly focus on enjoying the competition over any other goals.

“Our main goal is just have fun,” Kannegieter said. “There are a lot of guys out here that really want to shoot perfect scores. I think a lot of guys have their personal goals, but our main goal is to have fun with each other."

Although focused on having fun, Rogers said, his team benefitted from competing at the same range at which the team practices.

“It is a huge advantage,” Rogers said. “It is a home field advantage because this is where we hold our practices. … [We are] very fortunate that we have this right here.”

In total, competitors at the 2022 SCTP Trap Championships will combine to fire more than 770,000 rounds during the six-day event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0