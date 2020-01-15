Preps to watch

Halli Poock
Waterloo West
Freshman
Girls’ basketball
Poock has stepped in as a freshman and been a catalyst for the seventh-ranked Wahawks. Last Tuesday, the 5-foot-5 point guard had 22 points, three rebounds and six steals in West’s 59-44 win over No. 13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Poock leads the Wahawks with a 17.7 points per game average and is averaging 4.4 steals per game. “She has really come on strong. Halli works very, very hard and has a high basketball IQ. She will only get better with more experience,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. Poock also plays volleyball at West.
Morgan Weber
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Girls’ basketball
Weber has been a key part of two straight state tournament runs for the third-ranked Wolverines. Last week in wins over Union and West Fork, Weber had 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. She is averaging 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. ”She is such a versatile player on the basketball floor. She can power up a shot or hit a 3-pointer. She has been fun to watch the last four years,” D-NH head coach Bruce Dall said. Weber is headed to Wichita State to play volleyball and has been a state golf champion for the Wolverines, too.
Jaden Keller
Waterloo West
Senior
Boys’ basketball
A three-year starter, Keller has been the glue that keeps things together for the second-ranked Wahawks. Keller ranks second on the team in rebounds (48) and steals (11) and is first in assists (24), while averaging 6.5 points per game. In a win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy last Tuesday, Keller had six points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. “Jaden is one of the smartest kids I’ve coached. He has a high basketball IQ. He can play all five spots for us and creates mismatches,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said.
Jayden Mackie
Aplington-Parkersburg
Sophomore
Boys’ basketball
Mackie has been huge for a Falcon team that graduated five starters. He has scored 17 points in each of A-P’s wins over Waterloo Columbus and Denver following the Christmas break. The 6-foot point guard leads the Falcons in scoring at 14.6 points per game. ”He is a gym rat who is always in the gym working on his game and getting up shots. He is one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached and has an unbelievable ceiling,” Falcons head coach Aaron Thomas said. Mackie plays AAU basketball for Martin Brothers and has participated in cross country and track for A-P, qualifying for the Drake Relays last spring in the high jump.
Cole Knight
Waterloo West
Senior
Wrestling
Knight went 5-0 with five pins to win the 138-pound division at the Central Elkader Invitational Saturday. Knight improved his record to 21-5 with the tournament victory. “Cole is one of the hardest workers I have coached in 15 years,” Wahawks head coach Steve Farrell said. A regular on the summer AAU/USA wrestling summer circuit, Knight will be a four-year letterwinner in wrestling and he has lettered in both track and cross country.