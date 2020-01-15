Preps to watch

Jaden Keller

A three-year starter, Keller has been the glue that keeps things together for the second-ranked Wahawks. Keller ranks second on the team in rebounds (48) and steals (11) and is first in assists (24), while averaging 6.5 points per game. In a win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy last Tuesday, Keller had six points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. “Jaden is one of the smartest kids I’ve coached. He has a high basketball IQ. He can play all five spots for us and creates mismatches,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said.

Jayden Mackie

Mackie has been huge for a Falcon team that graduated five starters. He has scored 17 points in each of A-P’s wins over Waterloo Columbus and Denver following the Christmas break. The 6-foot point guard leads the Falcons in scoring at 14.6 points per game. ”He is a gym rat who is always in the gym working on his game and getting up shots. He is one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached and has an unbelievable ceiling,” Falcons head coach Aaron Thomas said. Mackie plays AAU basketball for Martin Brothers and has participated in cross country and track for A-P, qualifying for the Drake Relays last spring in the high jump.