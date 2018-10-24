Tanner Sauerbrei
Wapsie Valley
Senior
Football
Sauerbrei has been a clutch H-back on offense and consistent at defensive end for No. 6-ranked Wapsie Valley. He helped the Warriors qualify for the playoffs with wins the past two weeks. Sauerbrei recorded a go-ahead, 59-yard TD reception for a 21-18 victory over East Buchanan before delivering the final score on a wheel route to beat Grundy Center on Friday, 14-7. He sealed the Week 9 win by converting a late fourth-down off a fake punt. Sauberbrei leads his team with 47.5 tackles, including nine for loss. “He’s a big, strong guy who has got a lot of speed,” Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster said. “He can really run for a guy who is 6-4, 205.” Sauerbrei is also a state track participant.
Cassidy Ihns
Crestwood
Senior
Cross country
Ihns has continued to push herself after placing 11th individually in last year’s Class 2A state cross country meet and earning a third-place finish in the Class 3A 3,000-meter run at state track. The Crestwood senior posted a championship time of 19:01 during last week’s state-qualifying victory at Garner that helped lift the Cadets to a team title. “She really came into her own, put in a strong summer of running and she’s better this year,” Crestwood coach Jim Obermann said of Ihns, who has won all but two races this season. “She’s stronger, she’s more confident. She’s done all of her homework and she deserves all the success she’s been having.” Ihns plans to run at the collegiate level.
Cannon Butler
Waterloo Columbus
Junior
Football
Butler did a little bit of everything as Columbus finished its season 7-2 Friday with a 27-21 win over Monticello. In addition to aiding the run game with his blocking, the junior secured two big catches, including a 22-yard, third-down reception over a defender on the game-winning drive. Butler also had 8.5 tackles and numerous QB hurries on defense. “Cannon is a kid that I have coached hard all year and he responds to that kind of coaching,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “He is a great kid on the verge of becoming a dominant force this upcoming (2019) season.”
Clayton Wright
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Football
Wright is a senior second-year starting center within a line that Wolverines’ coach Don Betts considers the heart and soul of his team’s offense. Last week, Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford rushed for 359 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 172 yards and one touchdown to complete an undefeated regular season with a 56-28 win at Iowa City Regina. “Clayton has done a great job of making himself into a very good football player with his work ethic and dedication,” Betts said of Wright, a captain who makes a lot of D-NH’s line calls. “His leadership has been outstanding.” Wright is an honor roll student who also participates in basketball and golf.
Jenna Twait
Hudson
Junior
Cross country
Twait led Hudson to a team title during the Class 1A state cross country qualifying meet at Marshalltown. The Pirates’ junior placed second with a time of 20:18 and has been a consistent top 10 finisher throughout the 2018 season. Twait was fourth in last year’s state meet, leading Hudson to an overall team championship. “She helps set the pace for the rest of the team,” Hudson coach Sherri Selenke said. “She was our top runner last year and continues to like that role, and she’s a strong leader. Her confidence has gotten stronger over the years. She just really likes to run and compete.” Twait is an honor student who also competes in track and field.
Sam Gary
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Gary is healthy and making an impact after missing three games earlier this season. The Tigers’ senior rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown during Friday’s 28-14 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie that clinched a district championship. Gary has run for 519 yards and seven scores at an average of 4.9 per carry after rushing for 1,677 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago. “Sam brings toughness to our rushing attack,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted. “Our pass protection benefits from his ability to step up and be physical with defenders.” Gary is also an honor roll student who competes in basketball.
