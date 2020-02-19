Preps to watch

Adam Ahrendsen
Union
Junior
Wrestling
Ahrendsen has secured the top seed in Class 2A’s 160-pound division and enters this week’s state tournament with a 41-1 record. The Union of La Porte City standout finished runner-up in last year’s 152-pound state draw, and he qualified at 138 as a freshman. “He has an ability to score points fast and he’s not scared of any environment, any opponent,” Union coach Bart Mehlert said. “He lets it fly every time he competes and I like it. … At districts he took care of business and didn’t let kids hang around. His confidence level is up there and he’s wrestling up there.” Ahrendsen also competes in freestyle and Greco wrestling and finished as Greco runner-up at Fargo nationals.
Caleb Burks
Waverly-Shell Rock
Junior
Basketball
Burks has become a valuable rim protector with his ability to block and alter shots, enhancing the defense for a Go-Hawks team that has won six of its last eight games. The 6-foot-7 junior blocked 12 shots during a 48-44 Feb. 11 win at rival Charles City and leads all classes with 86 rejections this season. Burks is averaging 10 points on 54.3% shooting to go with 7.2 rebounds. “He’s really matured physically over the last year and also mentally,” W-SR coach Nate Steege said of his first-year starter. “He’s just starting to figure things out and he’s made himself a much-improved player. … You’re not going to see a kid who plays any harder than he does.” Burks also competes in football and golf.
Anna Sandvold
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Basketball
Sandvold’s ability to take on an elevated starting role in the place of injured teammates at a moment’s notice helped Class 5A’s No. 5 Cedar Falls secure home court advantage throughout the regional postseason. The sophomore guard ranks second on her team with 36 made 3-pointers at a 45.6% success rate. Only six Class 5A players with at least 50 attempts have been more efficient. “She did a great job of stepping in and playing some meaningful minutes for us in some big games,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “With how well she’s shooting, it allows us to stretch out teams defensively. She finds the open spot on the court, the girls do a good job of finding her, and she shoots it with confidence.”
Chet Buss
North Butler
Sophomore
Wrestling
Buss has quickly made a name for himself competing in a heavyweight division that is typically dominated by upperclassmen. As a freshman, he entered last year’s district meet with a 42-1 record before suffering a first-round upset loss. Buss is 42-0 this season and enters the 1A state draw battle-tested with two pins over the No. 2 seed and wins over quality Class 2A wrestlers. “He takes shots like a 150-pound kid,” Coach Frank Kisley said. “He shoots below the knee, picks kids up, rides tough. He can escape on the bottom, so he’s very diverse as a heavyweight.” Buss also competes in football and baseball and is active in FFA.
Caleb Haag
Waterloo West
Senior
Basketball
Haag is a part of a senior class that has elevated Class 4A’s No. 2 Waterloo West to one of the best seasons in school history with a 17-2 record. A nightmare to defend in transition, Haag put up 18 points during a Feb. 11 win over No. 7 Dubuque Senior. He’s one of six Wahawks averaging at least seven points a game. “When you talk about Caleb Haag, the first thing you think about is his athleticism,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He’s got a lot of skill offensively. … He’s really worked hard on being a good team defensive player. I think that’s going to help him at the next level.” Haag is committed to continue his basketball career at Upper Iowa.
Kyler Matthias
Denver
Junior
Basketball
Matthias is a part of a balanced trio of scoring leaders, averaging 15.5 points for 16-6 Denver. Capable of handling anything from a power forward to a guard role, Matthias has added a new dimension to his game through offseason work attacking the rim. The junior has also recorded 72 assists versus 37 turnovers. “He brings it to every practice and every game,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias said. “I’ve been most impressed with his leadership and how he helps build up others around him. In our biggest games it seems like he’s had some of his better performances, too.” Matthias also competes in cross country and basketball. He carries a 3.99 GPA.
