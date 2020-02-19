Preps to watch

Anna Sandvold

Sandvold’s ability to take on an elevated starting role in the place of injured teammates at a moment’s notice helped Class 5A’s No. 5 Cedar Falls secure home court advantage throughout the regional postseason. The sophomore guard ranks second on her team with 36 made 3-pointers at a 45.6% success rate. Only six Class 5A players with at least 50 attempts have been more efficient. “She did a great job of stepping in and playing some meaningful minutes for us in some big games,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “With how well she’s shooting, it allows us to stretch out teams defensively. She finds the open spot on the court, the girls do a good job of finding her, and she shoots it with confidence.”