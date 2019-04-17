Allie Carty
Union
Senior
Soccer
A four-year starting forward, Carty has become a valuable finisher for Class 1A’s No. 4-ranked Union. She has tallied five goals and an assist through the first four games as Union has opened the season 3-1 with wins over 3A schools Cedar Falls and Iowa City High. Coach Hunter Zempel describes Carty as a leader who always gives her best effort. “She’s always at the end of those attacks, makes good runs,” Zempel said of Carty’s role within a possession-oriented style. “She’s a pretty good finisher and she has some speed to pull away from defenders.” Carty also competes in volleyball and basketball.
Edvin Rizvic
Wat. West
Senior
Soccer
Rizvic is a veteran leader within a youthful Wahawk team that has found growth by winning five of its last six games. The senior midfielder has surpassed 10 goals each of the previous two seasons and leads this year’s West team with six goals and four assists. “Edvin truly is the player we need playing well to compete in games,” West coach Mike Penning noted. “He is a difference maker and is able to get his teammates involved. He has been a great influence on our younger players who look up to him and strive to be like him. Edvin continues to push himself every day to reach his full potential.”
Maddie McKenna
Hudson/Dike-N.H
Junior
Soccer
McKenna has thrived through a position change to provide leadership within the Hudson/Dike-New Hartford back line. The junior defender has helped her team enter the week 2-0 and ranked No. 12 in Class 1A with wins over Western Dubuque and Waterloo Columbus. “Maddie has switched from offense to defense this year and has really come into her own on the defensive side,” Coach Ashley Smiley noted. “She has stepped up to the role, and puts in the effort and brings great energy to the team.” McKenna also competes in basketball and is a National Honor Society member at Hudson.
Ashley Grapp
Don Bosco
Senior
Track and field
Grapp hasn’t missed a step since finishing seventh in the 100-meter finals at last year’s Class 1A state meet. Don Bosco’s sprinter recently won the 100 and 200 at Belle Plaine and GMG and anchored the 4x100 relay team to titles in both meets. She entered the week with 1A’s fastest time in addition to a top 10 time in the 200. “She’s a very fine athlete who’s always looking to improve and provides a consistently positive example for her teammates to emulate,” Don Bosco assistant Randy Stewart noted. Grapp also competes in volleyball. She plans to enter the University of Iowa’s dentistry program.
