Lauren Conrey
Waterloo West
Senior
Girls’ basketball
A four-year starter, Conrey will be a critical component for a Wahawk team with big aspirations for the 2019-20 season. Friday, Conrey had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and five steals as West improved to 3-0 with a 72-34 win over Western Dubuque. “She has really developed into an all-around good player,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She is our senior co-captain and provides excellent leadership for our team.” An All-Metro and all-Mississippi Valley Conference pick in both basketball and volleyball, Conrey has also participated in track and softball for the Wahawks.
Carter Fousek
Crestwood
Sophomore
Wrestling
The defending Class 2A 106-pound state champion kicked off his sophomore season with a bang Friday and Saturday by capturing the 113-pound crown at the 33-team Cliff Keen Independence Invitational. Fousek topped Trevor Anderson of Ankeny, the defending 3A 106-pound state champion, 8-6 in sudden victory, for the title. Fousek trailed in both his semifinal and championship matches before rallying to win. “He’s matured a lot,” Crestwood head coach Keith Slifka said. “He stayed composed in those matches, showed some mat savvy. We’ve talked about how he has a bulls-eye on his back now and how he is going to get everybody’s best shot and how he needs to stay composed.” Fousek was a member of the Crestwood cross country team this fall.
Gabe Lewis
Denver
Senior
Wrestling
Lewis, a year-round wrestler and Grand View University recruit, opened his senior season with a victory in the 138-pound bracket at the Keith Young Invitational Saturday, avenging a state tournament loss to Don Bosco’s Easton Larson in the finals. “He had a really, really good tournament,” Denver coach Jared Pickett said. “He was a little hesitant in the finals match, but he was wrestling a high-level opponent. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes or take a lot of risks. Just a really intelligent wrestler.” Lewis took sixth at last year’s state tournament at 132 and was third at 120 as a sophomore. Already a three-time state qualifier, Lewis is nearing the 150-win mark for his career.
Luke Walker
Waverly-Shell Rock
Junior
Wrestling
Using the motivation of finishing third in the district tournament and not qualifying for state last year, Walker poured himself into improving in the offseason. A Cadet All-American in Fargo, N.D., Walker opened his 2019-20 season with a 220-pound championship at the Keith Young Invitational Saturday, beating a returning state placewinner. “He was third behind two state placewinners at districts that he was equal with and that motivated him into the summer,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said. “He is a tireless worker, doesn’t shy away from work. He is starting to become confident in what his abilities are and we saw that on Saturday.” A three-year starter for Waverly-Shell Rock, Walker also participates in rugby for the Go-Hawks.
Lexie Godfrey
Cedar Falls
Senior
Girls’ basketball
Called a student of the game by her head coach, Godfrey has been a critical leader for the Tigers. Through three games for No. 3 Cedar Falls, she is averaging seven points a game. “One of her best qualities as a player is to communicate and being a leader through communicating on the court,” Cedar Falls head coach Greg Groen said. “That really helps us, not only as a team, but as coaches because it’s like having a second coach out on the court for us.” Godfrey also was a regular rotation player on the Tigers’ state championship volleyball team.
