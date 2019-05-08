Kenzie Roling
Waverly-Shell Rock
Sophomore
Soccer
After finishing among the state goal leaders as a freshman, Rolinger has scored 13 times over the last four games for the returning state finalist Go-Hawks. “Kenzie has dedicated a great deal to better herself both technically and tactically over the past year,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner noted of Rolinger, who also competes within the Olympic Development Program. “She has challenged herself by traveling to play on various club teams with other elite players in the state. Kenzie is a hardworking and coachable athlete, dedicated teammate and extremely passionate about the game of soccer.” Rolinger is a 4.0 student verbally committed to continue her soccer career at the University of Iowa.
Trevor Sauberbrei
Wapsie Valley
Sophomore
Track and field
Wapsie Valley coach Justin Davie says Sauerbrei works so hard in practice that it’s not uncommon for his legs to cramp up to the point where he has trouble walking. The sprinter placed on three Class 1A state relays as a freshman. He set the school’s 100- and 200-meter records this season, and ranks among 1A’s top seven in the three individual sprints. Sauerbrei serves as a member of a 4x100 relay that currently owns the top time in Class 1A. “He is a much stronger and more filled-out athlete than he was last year,” Davie said. “He’s worked really hard in the weight room.” Sauerbrei also competes in football and baseball.
Malina Amjadi
Cedar Falls
Freshman
Tennis
Amjadi is one of three freshmen making an impact for a 13-0 Cedar Falls varsity tennis team that has already set a school wins record and clinched the program’s first conference divisional title. Amjadi is 10-0 at No. 3 singles and has added eight wins alongside Jamie Knox at No. 2 doubles. In total, the Tigers’ three freshmen are 33-3 in singles matches. “Malina is an unbelievable worker,” Cedar Falls coach Mike Knox noted. “While she is a naturally gifted athlete, she pushes herself to excellence by her determination, work ethic and positive attitude.”
Nick Ritland
Waterloo West
Senior
Tennis
Ritland has been a valuable senior leader for the Wahawks. Last Wednesday, he went 4-0 to help West secure narrow 5-4 dual wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Ritland competes at No. 4 singles and teams up with JP Richmond at No. 2 doubles. “Nick is an extremely smart tennis player and does an excellent job of adjusting his strategy throughout the match,” West coach James McManus noted. “He has gotten much better this year at coming forward to the net and putting away his volleys. Nick never gives up and has battled back from early deficits multiple times.” Ritland is also active in swimming, student senate and band. He plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Faith Hoffman
Hudson/D-NH
Sophomore
Soccer
Hoffman has become a reliable playmaker for Class 1A’s No. 15 Hudson/Dike-New Hartford. The sophomore recorded three of her team-high four assists last week during wins over Iowa Falls-Alden and Iowa City Liberty. She has also scored three goals from her midfield position. “Faith is continuously working her hardest on the field to make plays and help all her teammates,” coach Ashley Smiley noted. “She does a tremendous job of getting back to help defense and then using her speed to help offense. She brings the energy level of our team up every game.” Hoffman competes on the Hudson volleyball team and is a National Honor Society member.
Alivia See
Waterloo East
Sophomore
Track and field
See has translated a successful junior high track and field career into a strong varsity start. The middle distance runner gained experience competing on a big stage when she filled in on the 4x100 at last year’s Drake Relays. Last week, See set a school record with a 5:22.93 in the 1,500-meter run at the conference divisional meet. “In many ways Liv sets an example for our team,” East assistant Brittany Jungck noted. “Even though she’s an underclassman, everyone respects her. She’s known for giving 100 percent and her maturity and leadership are valuable assets.” See is an honor roll student with a 3.8 GPA.
