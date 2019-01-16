Kaden Karns
Waterloo West
Sophomore
Wrestling
A team captain as a sophomore, the returning state qualifier won his 16th consecutive match while going 5-0 at the Decorah Duals Saturday. Now 25-2, the seventh-ranked wrestler at 113 has recorded 18 falls. “His effort, attitude and toughness are second to none,” West head coach Steve Farrell said. “His goals are set high. He has done everything we’ve asked him to do and are very pleased with this season to date.” Additionally, Karns was the long snapper for the Wahawk sophomore football team.
Chryshaun Taylor
Waterloo East
Senior
Wrestling
Taylor topped off a 6-0 week with a championship at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational Saturday, pinning Brandon Schmal of Dubuque Hempstead in the 126-pound finals. Taylor is 12-3 on the season. “Chryshaun is athletically as gifted as anyone we’ve ever had,” Trojan head coach Jay Llewellyn said. “The mental part of it he’s still figuring out. If he can control his emotions, there is no limit for him.” A first sergeant in the ROTC at East, Taylor qualified for Fargo Nationals in Greco-Roman this past summer where he went 3-2.
Abbie Williams
Waterloo East
Junior
Bowling
East’s anchor bowler has already rolled a high game of 277 and has recorded a two-game series of 483 this season. Williams is currently ranked No. 1 in the state with a 222.4 average. “You can find Abbie working at the lanes and on the lanes in her spare time. She is not only working on her game, but she helps her teammates,” East coach Mike Weber said. “Williams, who bowls in youth leagues and scholarship tournaments, owns a 4.0 grade-point average.
J.P. Richmond
Waterloo West
Senior
Bowling
A co-captain of this year’s team, Richmond rolled a 506 two-game series last Friday with a high game of 279 and followed that up Saturday with his first sanctioned 300 in his junior league. “J.P. is always there to help out his teammates with adjustments whether it is in practice or a meet,” West coach Todd Bracken said. Richmond’s 219.8 average ranks among the top 15 in the state and he recently signed a letter of intent with Midland University in Fremont, Neb., to bowl. Richmond also plays baseball for the Wahawks.
Carter Herbst
Denver
Senior
Hockey
In 23 games this season for the first-place Waterloo Warriors, Herbst has 19 goals and 31 assists. A second-team all-MHSHL selection last year, the Warriors center is third on the team in scoring. “Carter is one of the leaders on our team, and he does whatever it takes during the game so the team is successful,” Warriors head coach Brian Cook said. Herbst runs track and plays baseball for Denver, where he is also a member of the Denver Achievement Club and holds a 3.86 GPA.
Anaya Barney
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Girls’ basketball
The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard had a strong week last week as the 11-1 Tigers’ went 2-1 against three ranked opponents. Barney scored 39 points, dished out eight assists, had five steals and blocked 13 shots in those three games. Barney is tied for the state lead in Class 5A with 39 blocked shots. “She is playing well on both ends of the court for us. She has also stepped up as a leader for us, both vocally and by example,” Tigers head coach Greg Groen said. Barney also participates in track and field.
