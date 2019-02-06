Mikenna Joerger
Wapsie Valley
Senior
Girls’ basketball
Joerger has been instrumental in Wapsie Valley’s current four-game win streak, which includes avenging losses to Hudson and Jesup. The 6-foot-2 post, who has signed to play volleyball next season at Winona State, recently broke the Warriors’ program record for rebounds and has close to 600 along with 200 career blocks. Her 91 blocks this season rank third in all classes. “We rely on her lot defensively. She controls a lot of the paint,” Warriors head coach Justin Davie said. Joerger has also participated in track and golf for Wapsie Valley.
Ellie Foster
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Girls’ basketball
A second-team all-state selection last season, Foster was slowed at the start of the season with an injury, but last year’s leading scorer for the Wolverines’ state-qualifying team is back to normal. She is averaging 13.9 points while contributing 46 rebounds, 42 assists and 27 steals for 10th-ranked D-NH. “Ellie has all the tangibles to be a great player,” Wolverines head coach Bruce Dall said. “She has tremendous ball-handling skills, probably better than any player I’ve had in 24 years.” An honor student, Foster is also an all-district soccer player.
Colter Bye
Crestwood
Senior
Wrestling
Ranked third in Class 2A at 170 pounds, Bye enters Saturday’s 2A district at Independence with a 39-1 record. Seventh a year ago at 160, Bye has already signed with Division II Upper Iowa. He has a career record of 131-24. Bye has been in the finals of all five tournaments he’s wrestled this year and has avenged his only loss. “Just a real hard worker, a very good mentor for our younger kids,” Crestwood head coach Keith Slifka said. Bye, an honor student, has also participated in cross country and baseball for the Cadets.
Jenna Bruns
Aplington-Parkersburg
Senior
Girls’ basketball
A multi-sport standout for the 12th-ranked Falcons, Bruns is second on the team in scoring (9.9 ppg), and ranks among the team leaders in rebounds, assists and steals. A first-team all-NICL pick last year, the 5-foot-10 Bruns has also been a two-time all-NICL volleyball pick. “Jenna has a real high basketball IQ,” A-P head coach Jason Berkey said. “She does a little bit of everything for us.” An honor roll student, Bruns also participates in track and softball.
Josh Ollendieck
Cedar Falls
Junior
Boys’ basketball
In his first year as a regular on the varsity, Ollendieck leads the team in 3-point shooting (32 of 68) and free throw shooting (33 of 40), while averaging 11.1 points per game while playing point guard for the sixth-ranked Tigers. “He is a gym rat, a tireless worker. He can shoot 3s, has a great pull-up, can finish with both his right and left hands ... just has a lot of options in his game,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. Ollendieck is also an outstanding student and plays AAU basketball for the Iowa Barnstormers.
Caden Conrad
Janesville
Senior
Boys’ basketball
Over the last five games, the 6-foot-4 Conrad has averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game for the Wildcats (15-4). On the season, he is averaging 13.4 ppg and 7.5 rebounds. “At 6-foot-4, he is very long and athletic. His numbers show that he does a little bit of everything for us. Caden is another example of a guy that has worked extremely hard in the off-season to get where he’s at,” Janesville coach Joe McKenna said. Conrad is an honor student at Janesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.