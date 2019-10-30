Ethan Fulcher
Hudson
Senior
Football
Fulcher has been a key player in the success of a Hudson football program that reached the 2017 title game before going undefeated last season. The linebacker and running back closed his prep career Friday with a memorable senior night during a 46-20 win over East Buchanan. Fulcher ran back a kickoff 84 yards for a TD, rushed for two more scores and returned an interception for a 13-yard touchdown. He finished with eight tackles. “It was a great way to end an excellent career,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke noted. “He’s a hard-working kid that has set the bar for our program on and off the field.” Fulcher also competes in wrestling and is a National Honor Society member. He plans to attend the University of Iowa as a student.
Kiki Connell
Charles City
Junior
Cross country
Connell followed an individual championship in the Northeast Iowa Conference meet with a victory during Thursday’s Class 3A state qualifier in Independence for her third win of the season. She placed sixth in her freshman state debut and 26th in last year’s state race. “Kiki has spent a significant amount of time this season working to improve her mental game,” Charles City coach Amanda Rahmiller noted. “This focus on mental training and approaching the sport with a positive mindset has allowed her to perform more consistently and begin to meet her athletic potential. It has been a remarkable transformation since mid-September.” Connell is active in track and field, softball, orchestra, FFA and the YMCA swim team.
Cody Hellman
Columbus
Senior
Football
Hellman has been a steady force in coverage for Class 2A’s No. 5 Sailors. The cornerback often draws the opponent’s top receiver and has been reliable with 18 solo tackles. His perimeter blocking helped Columbus rush for 340 yards during Friday’s 34-21 playoff-clinching win at Monticello. Hellman also broke up three passes. “Cody has been one of my favorite kids to coach because of his personality on and off the field,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “Cody is even-keeled, but when it is time to compete he changes his demeanor.” Hellman also participates in track and field and baseball.
Drew Hoth
Cedar Falls
Junior
Football
Hoth helped Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls finish the regular season undefeated, blocking for a Tigers’ offense that gained more than 500 yards during a 56-52 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie for the District 3 title. Cedar Falls’ offense has averaged 6.7 yards per play this season with 43 touchdowns. “Drew has been very consistent in our offensive line all season,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted of the 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior. “He is an explosive run blocker and has done an excellent job protecting our QB on pass plays.” Hoth is an honor roll student.
Grace Beck
Denver
Senior
Cross country
Beck has been a valuable contributor for a Denver team that has become a contender in Class 1A. A fourth-time state qualifier, Beck placed 10th in last year’s state meet. She recorded a career-best time of 19:28 during a runner-up finish at Jesup earlier this season. “Grace is the total package,” Denver coach Sandy Sabelka noted. “She’s never had a practice where she didn’t work hard. She’s not afraid to set high expectations for herself. She puts her teammates ahead of herself and is the first to praise them and give them credit for team success. She is a tremendous leader and mentor.” Beck is also active in track, student council, theater, speech and the yearbook committee.
Brady Hogan
Decorah
Junior
Cross country
In just his second season of cross country, Hogan has become a contender in Class 3A. The Decorah junior secured his sixth race championship of the season last week with a time of 16:40 at the Independence state-qualifying meet. He was runner-up against a large field at the Luther All-American meet earlier this season. Coach Brad Johansen describes Hogan as a very competitive runner, determined to be in the mix at state. “This year he knew what to expect and he was much more prepared coming in,” Johansen said. “He’s been very dialed in from day one.” Hogan also competes in baseball.
