Preps to watch

Lexie Fager

Fager is a third-year starter for Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Wolverines. Coach Diane Harms noted that she has brought stability to the team’s back row through her communication with other players on the court. Fager leads her team with 222 digs and has served 14 aces. The libero tallied 12 digs in each match as D-NH beat Class 3A’s No. 1 Osage and Linn-Mar during a pool victory at the Sept. 26 Cedar Falls tournament. “She has improved each year as a defensive player and is playing with confidence,” Harms said. “Lexie brings energy and enthusiasm to the court. She is a leader by example through her work ethic.”

David Randall

Randall has been an integral part of the Sailor football team the past two seasons at linebacker and tight end. His 33.5 tackles rank among the team leaders to go with two sacks and three tackles for loss. “David is about as sure of a tackler as we have had in our time here at Columbus,” Coach Brad Schmit noted. “He is tremendous at defeating blocks in space and securing the tackle. … David is a high character guy that embodies everything our program stands for. He is selfless, competitive and gives maximum effort at all times.” Randall is active in rugby and also participates in speech.