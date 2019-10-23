Jada Golden-Smith
Cedar Falls
Senior
Volleyball
Golden-Smith is a 5-foot-9 middle blocker who has played above her height this season for Class 5A’s top-ranked Cedar Falls. She helped the Tigers secure an MVC tournament championship Saturday with five blocks against Class 4A’s No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the title match. Golden-Smith averages 2.09 kills per set on .415 hitting. “Jada is an undersized middle who is extremely quick off the floor,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson noted. “She has made huge strides in her blocking ability and is an efficient hitter due to her ability to move across the net and take smart swings. Her ability to be an all-conference level player in her senior season is a huge testament to her work ethic and a big benefit to our program.”
Cade Bennett
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Football
Bennett accomplished a second 1,000-yard season Friday, showcasing a physical approach with 122 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries during a 42-7 win against a South Hardin team that stacked the box. The D-NH standout also competes at the linebacker position. Bennett has rushed for 3,502 yards and 48 touchdowns. “He’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger,” D-NH coach Don Betts said. “He went from being a little scatback to more of a power back. He can put his shoulder down, he can get the tough yards. He runs hard. He’s really a physical runner now.” Bennett competed on the 2019 state championship track team and is an honor roll student.
Logan Clements
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Clements set up shop inside Dubuque Senior’s backfield Friday during a 33-10 victory. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive lineman finished with eight tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Clements has registered 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the season for Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked Tigers. “Logan has been very consistent this fall,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted. “He has developed into a very disruptive player that is versatile enough to play both defensive tackle and defensive end so we can move him around to confuse offenses.”
Haley Eckerman
Waverly-Shell Rock
Senior
Volleyball
Eckerman helped Class 4A’s No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock avenge a five-set, regular-season loss to New Hampton during the championship match of Saturday’s Northeast Iowa Conference tournament. Eckerman averaged a block assist and solo block per set on the weekend with aggressive serving, a .326 hitting efficiency and 1.7 kills per set. “Haley continues to be more aggressive at the net,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin noted. “She has become a more go-to hitter and has several key blocks for us throughout the season.” Eckerman also competes in wrestling, band, track and is active in various W-SR student clubs.
Caleb Vesely
Columbus
Senior
Football
Vesely has helped Waterloo Columbus compile a 14-3 record over the past two seasons as an anchor on the offensive and defensive lines. Class 2A’s No. 6-ranked Sailors have rushed for 1,736 yards and passed for 1,128 during this current 7-1 campaign. “Guys as big as Caleb aren’t supposed to move as quick as he does,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “He is a finisher in the run game and destructs blocks on defense. Caleb has done an excellent job in his role as a captain this fall. He brings a positive energy and holds his teammates to a high standard. … He takes his preparation seriously.” Vesely plans to compete in football at the collegiate level.
Cael Frost
Don Bosco
Junior
Football
Frost has helped elevate the offense for 8-player’s top-ranked Don Bosco. The quarterback has passed for 781 yards and 18 touchdowns versus one interception. He has added 712 rushing yards at an average of 7.3 per carry with 13 scores. “A lot of maturity,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said, addressing the gains of his second-year starter. “Last year we put him into some big situations. He did well, but I think he understands what our offense is about this year. He understands the reads and his decision-making has really stepped up.” Frost also competes in track and field, baseball and wrestling.
