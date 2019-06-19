Carter Schulte
Waterloo West
Sophomore
Baseball
Schulte had a dominant week on the mound this past weekend for the Wahawks, going 2-0. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of an 8-0 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy before throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a 9-1 win over No. 5 Don Bosco (1A) Saturday in the Wahawk Invitational. For the week, he pitched 13 innings, allowing five hits, one run and striking out 15. “He’s very confident,” West coach Chad Crosby said. “You talk about hitters needing to find their rhythm and timing, it’s the same with pitchers, and right now he’s found his rhythm.” Schulte was also a member of West’s varsity football team last fall.
Cyrah Rasmussen
Cedar Falls
Freshman
Softball
In her second year on the varsity squad, Rasmussen has helped the Tigers push past last year’s team victory total. She is 6-5 in the pitching circle with a 2.28 earned-run average and has struck out more batters (77) than innings pitched (73 2/3). Rasmussen also leads the Tigers in hits (27), doubles (7), batting average (.415) and runs batted in (18). “She is a much more experienced pitcher at the high school level,” Tigers head coach Steve Chidester said. “She has also developed her pitches more, and the No. 1 thing is she is a real competitor.” Rasmussen also ran track at Holmes Middle School this past spring.
Cheyenne Behrends
Clarksville
Sophomore
Softball
Behrends has been a catalyst both offensively and defensively for the third-ranked Indians (Class 1A), who have started the season 19-0. She is batting .444 and leads Clarksville with 30 runs scored. Additionally, the third-year starter owns a .955 fielding percentage. “When she leads off with a hit, the rest of the team kind of follows. And when a ball goes to her at shortstop, everybody kind of relaxes because they know she is going to make the play,” Clarksville head coach Katie Wedeking said. A National Honor Society member, Behrends also participates in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Indians.
