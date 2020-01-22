Preps to watch

Abby Gaudian
- Hudson
- Senior
- Girls’ basketball
A four-year starter for the Pirates, Gaudian has been a key piece in 10th-ranked Hudson’s 11-1 start to the season. She leads the team in steals (21), 3-point field goals made (20) and free throw percentage (85.7). “Abby brings a lot of experience to our lineup,” Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. “She has always been a good outside shooter, but her overall game is more balanced this year on both ends of the floor.” Guadian also participates in volleyball, golf, softball, National Honor Society, student council, FFA and is on the newspaper staff.
Bryce Phelps
- Denver
- Junior
- Boys’ basketball
Phelps is the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones (7-4) with a 15.1 points per game average. He has connected on 50.5 percent of his shots, leads the team in rebounds (66) and steals (24) and is second in assists (36). In his third season on the varsity, Phelps has 723 career points. “He is a leader who shows up every day and puts the time in. He is very coachable and builds others up around him. He means a lot to us in a lot of ways,” Denver head coach Kyle Matthias said. Phelps is also a standout for the Cyclones’ baseball team and carries a 4.0 grade-point average.
Anaya Barney
- Cedar Falls
- Junior
- Girls’ basketball
A three-year regular, the 5-foot-11 Barney is second in scoring for the Tigers with a 16.8 points per game average. Barney also leads the team in rebounds (87), assists (37), steals (30) and blocks (28). In 2½ seasons, Barney has 723 career points, 256 rebounds, 127 steals and 100 blocked shots. “She is such a versatile player. Just with her athleticism, she can do so many things on the court both on the offensive and defensive ends for us,” Cedar Falls head coach Greg Groen said. Barney, who is committed to play basketball at Northern Iowa, also runs on the Cedar Falls track team.
Trey Lashbrook
- AGWSR
- Senior
- Wrestling
Already a two-time state placewinner, Lashbrook earned his 100th career win Jan. 8. At 24-5, Lashbrook is ranked 10th in Class 1A at 126 pounds. “Trey has set the bar high with his consistency. He works hard in the room and studies the sport. He is driven to set new limits and break all the records along the way. He’s a great role model for our youth to look up to,” AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht said. Lashbrook is also involved in football, golf, FCCLA and youth group.
Lake LeBahn
- Union
- Senior
- Wrestling
A three-time state medal winner in cross country, LeBahn was a state qualifier for the second-ranked Knights last February in wrestling. Last Thursday, LeBahn (10-2) recorded his 100th career victory in a dual win over New Hampton-Turkey Valley. “He is a hard worker. He works hard at whatever he’s doing ... cross country, track or wrestling and through hard work he has made a lot of gains,” Union head coach Bart Mehlert said. In November, LeBahn announced he will run cross country and track for the University of Northern Iowa.
Charlie Dugan
- Columbus Catholic
- Senior
- Boys’ basketball
Dugan had 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-71 win over Union last Tuesday. An undersized, 6-foot-2 post player, Dugan is averaging a team-best 13.5 points per game and has pulled in 91 rebounds in 12 games. Over the last three games, Dugan has averaged nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds a game. “He just shows up every day and goes to work. At 6-2, we ask him to guard the opposing team’s post player and he just battles,” Columbus head coach Andrew Robinson said. Dugan, a National Honor Society member, carries a 3.77 GPA.
