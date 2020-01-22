Preps to watch

Abby Gaudian

A four-year starter for the Pirates, Gaudian has been a key piece in 10th-ranked Hudson’s 11-1 start to the season. She leads the team in steals (21), 3-point field goals made (20) and free throw percentage (85.7). “Abby brings a lot of experience to our lineup,” Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. “She has always been a good outside shooter, but her overall game is more balanced this year on both ends of the floor.” Guadian also participates in volleyball, golf, softball, National Honor Society, student council, FFA and is on the newspaper staff.

Bryce Phelps

Phelps is the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones (7-4) with a 15.1 points per game average. He has connected on 50.5 percent of his shots, leads the team in rebounds (66) and steals (24) and is second in assists (36). In his third season on the varsity, Phelps has 723 career points. “He is a leader who shows up every day and puts the time in. He is very coachable and builds others up around him. He means a lot to us in a lot of ways,” Denver head coach Kyle Matthias said. Phelps is also a standout for the Cyclones’ baseball team and carries a 4.0 grade-point average.