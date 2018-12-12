Jordan Newton
Waterloo Columbus
Junior
Wrestling
Newton is off to a strong start for the Sailors. He captured the 126-pound title at the Chris Davis Invitational to open his season last week and currently has a 9-3 overall mark for Columbus with five falls and three major decisions. “He has faced some really tough competition so far this year and he is up to the challenge,” Sailors head coach Denny Boleyn said. “His confidence coming into this season is the best it’s ever been, and he worked hard all off-season on the mat, in the weight room, and his technique has improved tremendously.” Newton carries a 4.0 grade-point average.
Alex Hames
AGWSR
Senior
Boys’ basketball
The 6-foot-1 senior guard has been a three-year starter for the Cougars. This season, he is averaging 25.5 points while shooting 56 percent from the field, 53 percent from 3-point range and 89 percent from the free throw line. “Alex is very coachable and has a strong work ethic,” AGWSR coach Russ Banzhaf said. “His work in the gym getting up extra shots and in the weight room gaining strength have allowed him to be a more complete offensive player this season.” Hames has been a state qualifier in golf and is an all-conference baseball player, as well.
Cadin Herrman
Waterloo East
Freshman
Wrestling
After opening the season 3-2, Herrman has won nine consecutive matches, including an impressive 5-0 weekend at the Oelwein Invitational where he pinned all five of his opponents to win the 120-pound championship. Currently 12-2, Herrman also scored an important fall in East’s win over Cedar Rapids Washington. “Probably has the best technique in our room,” East coach Jay Llewellyn said. “He stays after practice every day to put in some extra work, either on his technique or getting in better shape.” Herrman also ran cross country for the Trojans this fall.
Sarah Albaugh
Cedar Falls
Freshman
Girls’ basketball
The 5-foot-4 Holmes Junior High student has been a spark during the Tigers’ 5-0 start to the 2018-19 season. Albaugh is averaging 10.4 points per game and last week had 12 against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 17 against Waterloo West and five in a blowout win over Rochester Century. In the win over West she made five 3-pointers, and is shooting 48 percent from behind the 3-point line. “Sarah is a hard worker and a competitor,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “Sarah has played at a high level on both ends of the court, and her shooting ability has really added a spark to our offense.” Albaugh also competes in volleyball and track.
Jacob Penrith
Cedar Falls
Senior
Wrestling
The two-time state medalwinner is off to another strong start for the Tigers. Penrith is 7-1 with his only loss a one-point defeat to Don Bosco state champ Dan Kimball in the Keith Young Invitational semifinals. Penrith is ranked sixth at 120 pounds in Class 3A and is coming off a sixth-place state finish at 113 last year. He was seventh at 113 as a sophomore. “We are getting him to believe how good he can be,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Ortner said. “He’s improved in all areas. Jacob has been a leader for us with a lot of our younger kids looking up to him.”
Emily Treptow
Jesup
Senior
Girls’ basketball
Treptow has helped the 14th-ranked J-Hawks (6-0) get off to a tremendous start to the 2018-19 season, including a win over last year’s Class 2A state qualifier Dike-New Hartford. The Memphis cross country/track and field recruit leads Jesup with a 15.8 points-per-game average. “She is my floor leader as well as my defensive stopper,” Jesup coach Tom Klein said. “Emily will guard the other team’s best player or best scorer and nine times out of 10 that player won’t reach her average. Emily just does a lot of the little things and we rely on her a lot.” Treptow is also an honor student at Jesup.
