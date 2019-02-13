Emerson Green
Cedar Falls
Junior
Basketball
The Northern Iowa basketball recruit has become a leader following the graduation of three senior starters for a Cedar Falls team (18-1) ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. Green put together one of the top games in her career Saturday with 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks during a 78-60 win over No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington. She’s averaging 18.3 points and leads the Tigers with 91 assists and 46 steals. “Not only are we putting her in different places on offense, we’re asking her to turn around on the defensive end and guard their best player,” CF coach Gregg Groen said. “She’s got a lot of responsibilities within a basketball game and she takes that challenge and enjoys it.” Green set for a state finals volleyball team and is a multi-event state track placewinner.
Adam Ahrendsen
Union
Sophomore
Wrestling
The Predicament’s top-ranked 152-pounder in Class 2A, Ahrendsen has taken a major step forward this season. He held off Independence’s No. 7 Matthew Doyle in the district final to enter state with a 43-1 record. Ahrendsen went 1-2 at state as a freshman last season. “He never stops wrestling,” Union coach Bart Mehlert said. “He’s dangerous in about any position you get him in. He’s always in the match. … He’s starting to be a leader, which as a sophomore is a lot to ask. The stuff he’s doing in the room and outside the room, he gets good grades, I think kids follow suit.” Ahrendsen is also active in 4-H.
Cade Fuller
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Basketball
In his second season as a starter, Dike-New Hartford’s combo guard has helped Class 2A’s No. 7 Wolverines compile an 18-1 record with wins in their last 14 games. Fuller is averaging 15.3 points on 49.5 percent shooting. He leads his team with 35 3-pointers, 31 steals and 56 made free throws as the result of increased physicality. “He’s put some size on in the last year, just strength in the weight room,” D-NH coach Greg Moore said. “His ability to get to the rack and finish is better this year and his perimeter shot is coming around.” Fuller is a returning first-team all-conference basketball selection. The honor student also excels in football and track and field.
Bryson Hervol
Waverly-Shell Rock
Senior
Wrestling
A four-time state qualifier, Hervol recently recorded his 150th career win while capturing the 152-pound district championship. Introduced to the sport by a family friend after moving to Waverly, Hervol has more than made up for lost time. “He’s just been really persistent throughout his high school wrestling career,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Eric Whitcome said. “He’s resilient. He sets a standard for himself that is extremely high and he expects himself to perform at that level at all times.” Hervol maintains a 4.0 GPA and also competes in golf.
Kaci Beesecker
Wapsie Valley
Junior
Basketball
Finding another gear from her point guard position, Beesecker has averaged 17.6 points over the last seven games. Wapsie Valley has won six of those contests with the lone setback a 55-50 loss to 2A’s No. 7 Dike-New Hartford. Beesecker leads her team with 23 3-pointers, 84 assists and 55 steals. “She’s been pushing the ball a little more in transition, either scoring or creating for other girls,” Wapsie Valley coach Justin Davie said. “And then she’s been shooting the ball a lot better, too, from the outside. … She never leaves the floor and she’s our primary ball-handler against pressure.” Beesecker also competes in volleyball, track and softball.
Isaiah Weber
Independence
Freshman
Wrestling
At 43-4, the first-year varsity wrestler has made a huge impact on the Mustangs’ program. Weber helped Independence qualify for the 2A State Duals and will be the third seed at 113 pounds at traditional state. “He has put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Independence coach Michael Doyle said. “We didn’t know how good he’d be, we knew he’d be good, but not as good as he has been. His focus and intensity has been strong all year.” Weber wrestles for the Sebolt Wrestling Academy in the offseason, and carries a 3.65 grade-point average.
