Preps to Watch

Capri Wilson
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end, had seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in Cedar Falls’ 39-0 win over Waterloo West Friday. Wilson also recorded a sack in the Tiger’s season-opening win over Dubuque Senior and has 11 total tackles in two weeks.” Capri continues to get better each week,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He has a great motor and has put great pressure on offenses the first two weeks.” Wilson is an honor roll student at Cedar Falls.
Zach Opheim
Grundy Center
Senior
Football
Opheim rushed 24 times for 191 yards and a touchdown as the top-ranked Spartans (Class A) blanked No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (1A) last Friday. A 1,400 yard rusher last fall during Grundy Center’s run to the Class A state championship game, Opheim has rushed for 339 yards and three scores on 52 carries in two games this fall. “He has been phenomenal on both sides of the ball this year for us,” Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said. “He was an all-state running back last year, but I think he is one of the better linebackers in Class A in the state and he is on the same trajectory this season.” An honor roll and National Honor Society student, Opheim also participates in basketball, track, soccer and baseball.
Kendall Mallaro
Cedar Falls
Junior
Girls’ Swimming
Mallaro has yet to lose a race this fall and sits just outside the state leaders in her two specialty events, the 100 fly (1:00.47) and 200 individual medley (2:18.69) , an event she finished 14th in at the state championships last November. “She is a club swimmer and really worked hard this summer to improve, really perfected her strokes and is very powerful swimmer in the pool,” Cedar Falls girls’ swim coach Chelsea Ssczyrbak said.”Also, as an upperclassmen, she has taken on a bigger leadership role this season for us.” Mallaro is an honor student.
Maddy Funk
Columbus Catholic
Senior
Volleyball
While helping Columbus to a 3-1 mark at a tough Mount Vernon Invitational this week, including wins over ranked opponents Grundy Center and Dubuque Wahlert, Funk recorded her 1,000th career assists. Funk has 191 assists on the season for the 7-4 Sailors. “Honestly, she has started the season strong by not only giving our hitters the best set she can, but she is doing a great job on defense which in turn is helping our offense,” Columbus head coach Shelby Schnurstein said. Funk, an honor student, also runs track and participates in senior leadership and student government.
