Preps to Watch

Capri Wilson

Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end, had seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in Cedar Falls’ 39-0 win over Waterloo West Friday. Wilson also recorded a sack in the Tiger’s season-opening win over Dubuque Senior and has 11 total tackles in two weeks.” Capri continues to get better each week,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He has a great motor and has put great pressure on offenses the first two weeks.” Wilson is an honor roll student at Cedar Falls.

Zach Opheim

Opheim rushed 24 times for 191 yards and a touchdown as the top-ranked Spartans (Class A) blanked No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (1A) last Friday. A 1,400 yard rusher last fall during Grundy Center’s run to the Class A state championship game, Opheim has rushed for 339 yards and three scores on 52 carries in two games this fall. “He has been phenomenal on both sides of the ball this year for us,” Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said. “He was an all-state running back last year, but I think he is one of the better linebackers in Class A in the state and he is on the same trajectory this season.” An honor roll and National Honor Society student, Opheim also participates in basketball, track, soccer and baseball.