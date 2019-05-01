Randev Goonesekere
Cedar Falls
Senior
Soccer
Goonesekere has thrived in big games throughout his soccer career. Attacking from the wing or center forward position, he helped the Tigers rally from down 3-0 with a second half hat trick to force a shootout against Class 3A’s No. 5 Ankeny earlier this season. He’s used his quickness and smart runs to lead Cedar Falls with six goals, while also positioning himself to win balls in the defensive third. “He’s just a fantastic guy to have on the team,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said. “He’s a really good kid, really positive, really good with the younger players. … He’s been a really key player for us.” Goonesekere plans to study engineering at Iowa State.
Abby Gaudian
Hudson
Junior
Golf
Gaudian is in the midst of a breakthrough junior season. The Pirates’ standout picked up her fourth medalist honor Monday at the BCLUW Tournament with a score of 46 in the 11-team event. “Abby has really come into her own on the golf course this season and has developed into great leader for our team,” Hudson coach Jeff Curly noted. “She exemplifies what a student-athlete should represent, working hard both in and out of the classroom.” Gaudian is a four-sport athlete also active in basketball, golf and softball. The 4.0 student is involved in National Honor Society, student council and FFA.
Payton Ruckdaschel
Independence
Senior
Soccer
A fourth-year starting forward strong in her faith, Ruckdaschel has regained her passion for the sport of soccer this season. The Mustangs senior has scored nine goals on 20 shots for an Independence team that entered the week with wins in four of its last five games. “What leads her to success is always giving her best effort and never giving up,” Independence senior Shawn Conaway said. “Her ability to win individual match-ups and to make everyone around her a better player is a coach’s dream.” Ruckdaschel is also active in cross country, speech, National Honor Society, tennis, club soccer and drama club. The honor student plans to study pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Jenna Schott
Columbus
Junior
Soccer
Schott has emerged as a key offensive weapon after Columbus graduated players responsible for over half of their goals a season ago. The junior forward has scored her first four career goals for a Sailors team that has won its last five games. “Jenna’s energy is contagious among our team this year,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said. “Her drive to become a great player is evident in showing up with a positive attitude and determination. When Jenna steps on the field she is focused and ready to support her teammates. She continues to ask questions and is always looking to learn more.” Schott also participates in softball, volleyball and spring musical.
Collin Luck
Hudson
Senior
Track and field
Luck has reached new heights in his senior season. He was part of three relay wins, including top six Class 1A times in the 4x400 and 4x800 at last week’s Union Invitational. Luck also ran on a distance medley that clocked the fifth-best time in 1A. After starting track and field as a sophomore, Luck became a member of the fifth place 4x800 relay on Hudson’ state runner-up team. “The confidence, strength and determination Collin is racing with this year is so inspiring,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls noted. “He has been an absolute joy to watch and coach these past three years and is setting a great example for the underclassmen of what it takes to reach your dreams.” Luck plans to compete on the cross country and track teams at Hawkeye Community College.
