Preps to watch

Soleil Morgan
Waterloo East
Senior
Bowling
A three-year varsity starter, Morgan rolled a career-high two-game set of 469 at Cedar Rapids Xavier last week. Since her freshman year, Morgan has improved her average from 142 to her current average of 192.8. “Soleil may seem quiet to other teams, but she has a fierce competitiveness about her and I am excited to see her excel in our coming meets,” East head coach Mike Weber said. Morgan carries a 3.68 grade-point average and has already been accepted to several colleges although she has not made a decision. She plans to study pre-med.
Sahara Williams
Waterloo West
Freshman
Girls’ basketball
In three games last week, Williams scored 45 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out nine assists from her wing position. The 5-foot-11 Williams is averaging 10.7 points per game and leads West with 87 rebounds. “Sahara has been constantly improving in all aspects of her play,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She plays an important position in our defense and I feel she has a very bright future.” Williams started on the Wahawks’ volleyball team in the fall.
Dylan Whitt
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Wrestling
Ranked ninth at 138 pounds, Whitt knocked off a pair of higher-ranked wrestlers to win the 16-man bracket at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale Saturday. Whitt beat second-ranked James Edwards of Johnston, 8-5, in the semifinals, before topping sixth-ranked Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk in the finals in thrilling fashion, 5-3, in sudden victory. Whitt improved to 25-6 with the win. “I think he has always had that type of performance in him,” Tigers coach Chris Ortner said. “He had a great week last week. I hope what he did gives him the confidence that he can compete with anybody, which we already know he can do.”
You have free articles remaining.
Mitch Kayser
Waterloo West
Senior
Wrestling
In his first year back on the mat, the All-Metro football player who led the Wahawks in tackles as a starting linebacker has a 19-9 record at 170 pounds. He went 3-1 at the East Buchanan Steinkamp Duals Saturday. “I have so much respect for Mitchell for wrestling as a senior. He shows so much toughness in practices and meets,” West coach Steve Farrell said. An honor roll student, Kayser is also a motocross competitor and plays rugby.
Gavin Reed
Columbus Catholic
Freshman
Wrestling
Reed went 3-0 to win the Redhawk Invitational over the weekend and improve his record to 26-6. Reed has won his last six matches and 10 of his last 11. He is 23-4 at 106 pounds and 3-2 at 113. “Gavin is one of those kids that takes people by surprise,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn said. “He has a quiet demeanor and just goes out there and takes care of business. He’s at every practice and will always do what his team needs from him.” Reed, who has a 3.7 GPA, participated in football this fall and will play soccer in the spring.
Chase Courbat
Cedar Falls
Junior
Boys’ basketball
The 6-foot-9 post had back-to-back double-figure games in scoring last week as the Tigers posted wins over Iowa City High and Waterloo East to run their win streak to nine. Courbat had 11 points and six boards against the Little Hawks and followed with 16 points and six boards against the Trojans. “He is an athletic kid with size,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “He got kept off the floor a little bit the last two years because he was behind a pretty good big man in Jack Campbell, but you see him getting more and more comfortable.” Courbat has a 3.96 GPA.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.