Preps to watch

Gavin Reed

Reed went 3-0 to win the Redhawk Invitational over the weekend and improve his record to 26-6. Reed has won his last six matches and 10 of his last 11. He is 23-4 at 106 pounds and 3-2 at 113. “Gavin is one of those kids that takes people by surprise,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn said. “He has a quiet demeanor and just goes out there and takes care of business. He’s at every practice and will always do what his team needs from him.” Reed, who has a 3.7 GPA, participated in football this fall and will play soccer in the spring.