Kambrie Clinton
- Denver
- Senior
- Girls' basketball
The senior point guard had 22 points, seven assists and 10 steals in wins over Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek last week. A three-year starter, Clinton is averaging 12.1 points per game, while she has 47 assists and 43 steals for the Cyclones (9-6). "Kambrie is a big reason for our turnaround to get things started in the right direction. A really good leader for us," Denver coach Joe Frost said." A standout on the soccer pitch, as well, Clinton is a two-time academic all-conference pick.
Teme Larson
- Waterloo West
- Senior
- Wrestling
Larson, the Wahawks' 106-pound starter, has put together the best season of his four-year varsity career with a 27-4 mark. He has won his last seven matches, including all five at the Decorah Duals two weeks ago where he was named outstanding wrestler. "He's become a leader on our team," West coach Steve Farrell said. "He's a leader not only by example, but verbally, too. He has been great with our younger wrestlers."
Braden Schmidt
- Waterloo East
- Senior
- Bowling
A four-year varsity starter, Schmidt currently is averaging 203.8 with a high-game of 244. "He has been instrumental in the team scores, continuously improving every week. We are looking forward to his team ethic to help the boys reach their state goal this year," East coach Mike Weber said. Schmidt carries a 3.04 grade-point average and remains an active presence on the local junior bowling scene.
Cael Rahnavardi
- Don Bosco
- Sophomore
- Wrestling
Rahnavardi has jumped from 152 to 170 where he cracked the latest Predicament rankings at No. 9. He followed up that new status by defeating the No. 4 and No. 7 wrestlers this past Saturday to win at the Herb Irgens Invitational in Ida Grove. "He has grown into that weight and is starting to figure out how to wrestle those bigger guys. He is a motivated kid when it comes to wrestling," Dons' head coach Tom Hogan said. Rahnavardi was Don Bosco's starting center in football last season.
Sophia Jungling
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Junior
- Girls' basketball
Already one of the top distance runners in the state, the point guard for the 12th-ranked Falcons is also one of top defenders on the basketball court. With 84 steals, Jungling ranks third in Class 2A. "Sophia brings a lot of energy to our team. She causes a lot of havoc," Falcons coach Jason Berkey said. "She does an excellent job of leading our team." Jungling, an honor roll student, was fourth in the state cross country meet this past fall.
Katie Knock
- Dike-New Hartford
- Junior
- Girls' basketball
The 5-foot-10 Knock leads the No. 10 Wolverines (11-2) in scoring with a 15.2 points per game average. She is also first on the team in steals (41) and assists (38). Knock has been a critical component during the Wolverines' eight-game win streak. "Katie puts a lot of work and time into her game. This year she has really been able to increase all levels of her game, improved on every aspect of her game," Wolverines coach Bruce Dall said. Knock also participates in golf and softball and is an honor student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.