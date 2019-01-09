Isaiah Johnson
- Waterloo West
- Junior
- Boys' basketball
A three-year starter, the 6-foot-3 junior guard is the second-leading scorer for a West team that is off to a 6-2 start. Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, and has scored 45 points in the Wahawks' last two games, victories over Linn-Mar and Iowa City Liberty. "He is a leader on the team, and we depend upon him a lot to be a defensive stopper for us. A lot of times he draws the other team's best player," West coach Cliff Berinobis said. A first-team All-Metro selection last year, Johnson is one of West's elected captains this season and currently has a 3.4 grade-point average.
James Stimson
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Junior
- Boys' basketball
Stimson has been a three-year starter for the Cougars and leads Sumner-Fredericksburg in scoring with a 17.4 points-per-game average. "James is a very talented player and has tremendous potential offensively," Cougar head coach Mike Quigley said. "James is the ultimate gym rat ... always in the gym shooting and has a great love for the game." Stimson also competes in cross country, track and baseball.
Jacob Herrmann
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Senior
- Wrestling
After taking fifth place at 152 pounds in the Class 3A state tournament last season, Herrmann has been a man on a mission in 2018-19. He is off to a 27-0 start and is ranked third at 160 by The Predicament. That start includes an impressive 6-0 performance with four pins, a technical fall and a major decision during the Go-Hawks' runner-up performance at the 32-team Clash Invitational in Rochester, Minn. last weekend. "Consistency. It is no different than we ask of all of our guys, but get to your best positions ... not just once, but multiple times during a match, and he was able to that this weekend," W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said.
Briana Baker-Bruce
- Janesville
- Senior
- Girls' basketball
Baker-Bruce is the leading scorer for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (10-1), averaging 18 points a game while hitting 50.4 percent of her shots. She also has dished out 51 assists and recorded 41 steals. "We are having a pretty good year, and without her it doesn't happen," Janesville head coach Steve Chidester said. "She is our leader, and we kind of go as she does." A state qualifier in track and a participant in cross country, Baker-Bruce, one of the Wildcats' captains, carries a 3.5 GPA.
Abbie Draper
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Sophomore
- Girls' basketball
The 6-foot-1 sophomore leads the eighth-ranked Go-Hawks with a 14.9 points-per-game average. She had 49 points in back-to-back wins over Western Dubuque (12th in 4A) and Clear Lake (fourth in 3A) just prior to the holiday break. "She has improved tremendously from her freshman year to her sophomore year," W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "She averaged six points a game last year and is averaging 15 this year. That is a pretty nice jump." An honor roll student, Draper, who plays AAU basketball in the summer for Martin Brothers, is already receiving Division I interest.
Lauren Conrey
- Waterloo West
- Junior
- Girls' basketball
The 5-foot-9 point guard had one of her best all-around games when she scored six points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and snared four steals in a 61-23 win over Iowa City Liberty. "Lauren continues to improve her all-around game and is a very important reason in the success we are having this season," noted West coach Tony Pappas. Conrey is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists this season. Conrey, who ranked third in Class 5A last year with 118 assists, also participates in volleyball and softball.
Jessica Carolan
- Hudson
- Sophomore
- Girls' basketball
Carolan has scored in double figures in seven of the Pirates' 10 games this season. The point guard has averaged 11.3 points during a three-game win streak over Waterloo Columbus, Union and Denver. "Jessica has been very solid for us this entire season," Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. "She plays both ends of the floor and brings energy to our team, and is one of many girls on our team this year who have really brought into the concept of team first." Carolan also is involved in volleyball, soccer and FFA. She carried a 4.0 GPA last semester.
Brock Farley
- Denver
- Senior
- Wrestling
The senior four-sport star went a perfect 6-0 at the Clash Invitational in Rochester, Minn., over the weekend. Ranked third in Class 1A, Farley is 25-5 overall and has 160 career victories. "Just confidence," Denver head coach Chris Krueger said of what he's seen out of Farley. "It was going in there knowing I already have wrestled some of the best guys, so throw everything at me because I've already wrestled the best." Farley, fifth at 285 in 1A last year, has also participated on Cyclone state-qualifying teams in football and baseball and has been a state track participant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.