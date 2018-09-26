Owen Goos
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Football
Goos is a valuable three-year starter on the line for Class 1A’s top-ranked Dike-New Hartford. The offensive tackle is one of the leaders within a group that paved the way for 336 yards rushing by the Wolverines in Friday’s 49-6 district-opening win over North Linn. Goose also leads D-NH with five solo and three assisted tackles for loss from his defensive end position. “Owen has put in the work to become a heck of a player,” D-NH coach Don Betts noted. “He is an anchor for us on both sides of the ball. He has a great first step and the power to create problems for opponents.” Goos also competes in basketball and track and is part of the team’s senior leadership group.
Ashlynn Kuhn
Hudson
Sophomore
Volleyball
Kuhn has emerged as one of the state’s most successful attackers, currently ranking second only to West Des Moines Valley’s Madi Kubik this season with 284 kills at an average of 4.3 per set on .408 hitting. Kuhn leads Hudson with 40 aces and has transitioned from a middle hitter to full-rotation outside hitter. “She’s always upbeat and ready to go every night,” Hudson coach Steve Baird said. “She gets off the floor extremely well, and we have made a conscious effort to run a quicker-paced offense that’s allowed the ball to get out to her quicker. She gets off the ground so fast that the block can’t get set up, and she’s able to go any angle. She uses the whole court.” Kuhn also competes in basketball and plays volleyball for the Six Pack club.
Emily Clapp
Cedar Falls
Senior
Volleyball
Clapp is a third-year starter who has been part of two state championship game appearances, including one title, for Class 5A’s top-ranked Tigers. She is averaging 1.57 kills per set within a balanced offense. She also averages 2.6 digs per set for a team that hasn’t dropped a set to date, remaining perfect with a title Saturday at the Cedar Falls Invitational. “Emily is an athlete with a great personality and a willingness to accept any role to help her team be successful,” CF coach Matt Johnson noted. “No matter what I ask of Emily, she tries to find a way to get it done.” Clapp has committed to continue her volleyball career at Division II Arkansas Tech.
Belle Weber
Union
Sophomore
Volleyball
Weber is a dominant go-to outside hitter who also leads her team with 43 aces and ranks among the Knights’ dig and block leaders. Last week, she helped Union complete a 6-0 championship run in the Monticello tournament after securing conference wins over Columbus and Jesup. The Knights’ sophomore is averaging an impressive 4.0 kills per set on .290 hitting. “Belle has worked hard in summer workouts and winter club to improve her passing and defense, and has moved from only playing front row last year to being a six-rotation player this year,” Union coach Brian Jesse noted. “Her serve has become an effective weapon.” Weber also competes in track and field.
Parker Westhoff
Columbus
Senior
Football
Westhoff’s continued growth has played a role in the gains made by a Columbus team that improved to 4-1 with a 54-0 win Friday at Oelwein. Westhoff has thrown eight touchdowns to four interceptions and leads a unit that ranks No. 8 in Class 2A in total offense. His season yardage total is up to 828 after throwing for 216 yards and two scores on Friday. “Parker has taken great strides in a number of areas, his leadership and poise are two that have been the most evident,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “He has become a much more vocal leader this year, positively praising teammates, getting guys going in practice, on the sideline and taking command in the huddle.” Westhoff also participates in basketball and baseball.
Kyah Luhring
Grundy Center
Junior
Volleyball
Luhring has been a source of back row stability as the libero for top-ranked Grundy Center over the past three seasons. The Spartans’ junior recorded her 900th career dig last weekend as her team reached the semifinals of the Cedar Falls Invitational before suffering its first loss in a tiebreaker set to Class 5A’s No. 7 Dowling. “Kyah is a leader in the back row and has the ability to dig some huge swings,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis noted. “We give her a lot of responsibility in our back court and she handles it well. I believe what separates Kyah from other good liberos in the state is her communication to our hitters.” Luhring is also four-event state track qualifier and all-state honorable mention softball player.
