Jada Draine
Waterloo West
Senior
Basketball
The 5-foot-11 senior forward had 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three assists in West’s 65-43 victory over Columbus on Saturday. A three-year starter, Draine is West’s second-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, and she leads the team in rebounds per game (6.3). “Jada played probably her best all-around game Saturday,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She has continued to improve, improve her overall game and we are really happy with her progress.” An honor student, Draine also participates in volleyball and soccer for West.
Jacob Murray
Hudson
Senior
Basketball
On Friday, the 6-foot-4 senior had 25 points, nine rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks in Hudson’s 64-56 win over previously unbeaten Dike-New Hartford. Murray was also the starting quarterback on the Pirates’ state championship football team. “He’s really the quarterback of our team as well,” Hudson coach Sean Leonard said. “He’s the calming presence that the younger guys look to. His attitude, leadership, and production have been phenomenal.” Murray also plays track and baseball for Hudson in addition to his contributions in football and basketball.
Kole Latusick
Waterloo Warriors
Junior
Hockey
A right wing, the Cedar Falls High School junior, leads the Midwest High School hockey league with 43 points (18 goals and 25 assists) while helping lead the Warriors to a 14-0-0-1 start. A first team all-league selection a year ago, he has scored the game-winning goal in seven of Waterloo’s 14 wins. “Kole is a dynamic forward with a nose for scoring,” Warriors’ head coach Brian Cook. “He is an extremely hard worker and does whatever it takes to win. We would not be where we are without him.” Latusick carries a 3.4 grade point average.
Blayze Quigley
Sumner-
Fredericksburg Senior Basketball
A three-year starting point guard, Quigley had a pair of strong games last week in Cougar wins over South Hardin and Waterloo Columbus. He was particularly strong against South Hardin where he had 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 72-60 victory. I’m extremely proud of him with his effort and competitiveness,” Sumner-Fredericksburg coach Mike Quigley said. “Blayze always outworks the opponents on the court. For what he lacks in height, he makes up for with physicality and toughness.” An all-district defensive back, Blazye also runs track and plays baseball.
