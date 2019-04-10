Taylor Hogan
- Columbus
- Senior
- Tennis
Hogan is taking over a leadership role in her first season as the No. 1 singles player for a Waterloo Columbus team pursuing a seventh consecutive state title. A three-time defending state doubles champion, Hogan has opened the year undefeated in singles and doubles through Monday’s victory against Dubuque Wahlert. “She’s just one heck of an athlete,” Columbus coach Dave Will said. “She’s going to be very difficult to beat. … Taylor really understands how doubles is meant to be played, which is a rarity. She understands the strategy that you need to use to win.” Hogan also placed eighth in the state diving meet and is an all-state softball standout. She plans to compete in softball and diving at UNI.
Will Grames
- Grundy Center
- Junior
- Track and field
Grames helped Grundy Center secure a title at last week’s Hudson Pirate Relays with wins in the 200, 4x200, 4x400 and a second-place finish in the long jump. The junior is coming off a fourth-place finish in last year’s Class 1A state 200-meter race. He placed eighth in the state long jump as a freshman. Grames also ran on the sprint medley and 4x400 relay at state a year ago. “Since his freshman year, he’s always been a team player,” Grundy Center coach Chris Conger said. “This year he’s really taken on a leadership role. He’s one of the first ones in, last ones out. He’s a really hard-working kid and that’s a characteristic of a lot of our team.” Grames also competes in football and basketball.
Katie Gee
- East Buchanan
- Senior
- Golf
Success swinging the softball bat allowed Gee to quickly learn the game of golf. East Buchanan’s senior is finding success after picking up the sport just three years ago. Last week, she earned medalist honors at the six-team Benton Invitational. Gee was a member of East Buchanan’s conference championship and fifth-place state team last season. “Transitioning that softball swing to a golf swing was pretty easy for her,” East Buchanan coach Nathan Reck said. “It’s kind of a funky swing, but she makes use of it. She’s hitting drives 225-250 yards off the tee. … She’s got that hand-eye coordination down.” In addition to golf and softball, Gee competes in volleyball and basketball. She plans to pursue nursing at the University of Dubuque.
Kylee Sallee
- Hudson
- Sophomore
- Track
Sallee has recently added the high jump to her versatile repertoire. Hudson’s sophomore secured event wins in the 100, long jump and high jump and placed second in the 200 at last week’s nine-team South Hardin Invite. The NICL’s defending long jump champion currently has the longest jump in 1A (17-3 1/2), which ranks eighth all-class. She sits fourth in the 1A high jump and seventh in the 200. “Kylee has a great approach to the long jump,” Hudson coach Braden Rogers noted. “She is coachable and wants to get better every time she goes out. … Kylee is a great teammate and leads others by example in the way that she practices and competes.” Sallee is also active in volleyball, basketball and softball. The 4.0 student is a member of a variety of academic and church organizations.
