Alisa Bengen
Janesville
Senior
Volleyball
Bengen’s versatility has allowed Class 1A’s three-time defending state champion Janesville to make the successful transition from a 5-1 to 6-2 offense this season. On Saturday, Bengen averaged 4.8 assists, 2.1 digs and finished with 35 kills at a .359 efficiency to go with four aces as Janesville swept four ranked opponents, including 4A’s No. 4 Independence, en route to a tournament title. “Alisa has run a 5-1 offense (as setter) for the past two seasons, but with her outstanding hitting skills has become one of our go-to players in the front row,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “She is a very talented athlete with great jumping abilities, and can run several different options for us on offense. ... Alisa is a great leader, provides energy on the court, and brings out the best in her teammates.” Bengen also competes in basketball, is a three-year state track qualifier and member of National Honor Society and student government.
Logan Wolf
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Wolf had an outstanding start to the season for Class 4A’s No. 5 Cedar Falls during Friday’s 31-0 win at Ames. The senior playmaker caught four passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns, returned a punt 60 yards for a score and completed 4 of 4 passes. Wolf also played cornerback on defense. “Logan is such a versatile athlete,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He plays multiple positions for us which makes our offense challenging to prepare for. Logan has big play capability any time he touches the football. He did an outstanding job being a leader in our summer weight program and workouts.” The Cedar Falls football captain is committed to play both football and basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.
Brooke Flater
Grundy Center
Senior
Volleyball
Flater helped lead Class 2A’s No. 1 Grundy Center to a West Marshall tournament championship last weekend by controlling the net. The 6-foot middle was one of four hitters to record more than 20 kills and was a dynamic blocker during the event that finished with a three-set win over defending 3A champion Columbus. “Brooke is a three-year starter who brings lots of focus and experience to the court,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis said. “She worked hard in the weight room this past summer and it is showing on the court as she is swinging with lots of power now. ... Brooke puts the team’s needs ahead of her own and always does what is asked of her.” Flater is an all-conference basketball player, multi-event state track qualifier and four-year softball starting first baseman. She is also active in student senate and youth group.
Sean Geertsema
Independence
Senior
Football
Geertsema and quarterback Logan Schmitt were clicking throughout Friday’s 51-14 win over Oelwein. The Mustangs’ receiver recorded 12 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, finishing just 25 yards and one reception shy of school single-game records. Geertsema also plays defensive back and serves as Independence’s kicker. “Sean brings an excellent combination of athleticism, intelligence and toughness to the field,” Independence coach Justin Putz noted. “He is always in the right spot and is able to adjust routes and reads on the fly. He has good hands and showed some good yards after catch ability Friday night.” Geertsema also competes in basketball and soccer.
Ben Sinnott
Columbus
Junior
Football
Sinnott served as a valuable two-way difference-maker during Columbus’ 31-14 season-opening win at Iowa Falls-Alden. He wreaked havoc from defensive end with six tackles — three for loss — and a sack, while also scoring receiving touchdowns on both of his catches. “Ben has worked hard this offseason to prepare himself to break out this year,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He’s one of the guys that our staff looks to when a play needs to be made. He displayed that this past Friday night. ... He plays with an edge and has a swagger that he backs up on the field.” Sinnott also competes in baseball, hockey and is an honor roll student.
Tanner Pollock
Waterloo West
Senior
Football
Pollock has been moved around to a variety of positions over the past four years and is like a coach on the field for this year’s Wahawks. The senior accounted for 220 yards (137 receiving, 83 rushing) and three touchdowns and added seven tackles during West’s 34-20 Friday win over East. “There were times when East had some momentum and we needed some of our senior leaders to step up,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “He’s one of those guys that stepped up, not only with his play, but vocally. Offensively, he knows our playbook. He could probably coach for us and know our plays and could be an offensive coordinator.” Pollock also competes in basketball, soccer and baseball.
