Preps to Watch

Derek Kinney

A second-team all-conference player last year for the Wolverines, Kinney has been a steady, consistent player for D-NH (16-3). He is averaging 8.7 points and leads the Wolverines in rebounding. “He has been a good leader for us in everything, not just athletics,” Wolverines head coach Greg Moore said. “He is a good all-around kid who works hard every day.” Kinney, who also plays football and runs track, is a D-NH’s student body president and scored a 30 on the ACT.

Cooper Fuelling

After the J-Hawks lost a key player to injury, Fuelling has had extra duty placed on his shoulders this season. In a 44-43 win over Columbus Catholic Feb. 3, Fuelling hit a game-winning 3-pointer. He is averaging 13.5 points per game and has 113 rebounds and 32 steals for the J-Hawks. “He has had a lot of pressure to play well for us and he has had a good season. A great leader for us and I appreciate his efforts,” Jesup head coach Joe Smeins said. Fuelling also played football for the J-Hawks and was on Jesup’s top eight sprint medley relay team last spring in track.