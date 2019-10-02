Kyah Luhring
Grundy Center
Senior
Volleyball
In addition to excelling on defense, Luhring has moved from libero to outside hitter after Grundy Center graduated the majority of its offense. The senior averaged five digs per set last week and served 98 percent with six aces to go with 18 kills and 11 assists for Class 2A’s No. 7 Grundy Center. Luhring leads her team in serve receive attempts and passer rating. “She is a feisty player which is a perfect characteristic for a defensive player,” Spartans coach Lori Willis noted. “Kyah has one of the most beautiful platforms in the state and she presents it nice and early. These skills make her a great serve receiver.” A four-sport athlete, Luhring plans to compete in volleyball and track and Northwest Missouri State.
Brayden Burnett
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Cross country
Similar to his determined teammates, Burnett has maintained keen focus throughout the course of this season. The sophomore led the Tigers to a second-place finish, one point back of a title, at Saturday’s 23-team Steve Johnson Invite with a time of 16:11. He’s on pace to finish this season with one of the top sophomore times in school history. “He keeps his eye on the prize at the end of the season,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Gall said. “He comes with an intensity to every practice. That focus doesn’t let him take a run one day and back off on it. He’s always on.” Burnett also competes in track and field.
Britney Young
Waverly-Shell Rock
Senior
Volleyball
Young has positioned Class 4A’s No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock for success with quality first touches. The four-year starter is averaging five digs per set and works as the main serve receiver in all rotations. She has helped the Go-Hawks build a 24-4 record, including a run to the finals of last weekend’s Boone Tournament. “Britney is very athletic and could be a setter or hitter on our team, but we need her consistency to pass and dig in the back row to get our offense started,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “She’s a good leader on and off the floor.” Young also competes in track and basketball and is active in a variety of school and church organizations.
Ahkil Muhammad
Waterloo East
Senior
Football
Dedication, hard work and focus are traits East coach Xavier Leonard points to as keys to Muhammad’s success. A third-year starter, Muhammad has been productive at slot receiver, running back and safety. The Trojans’ senior led East with 12 tackles, caught three passes and added a 20-yard run last week during East’s 41-13 win over Charles City. “His aggressiveness and his attention to detail as far as where to line up,” Leonard responded, when asked about what separates Muhammad at the safety position. “He has an ability to read plays and anticipate it before they happen.” Muhammad also competes in track and field.
Gabby Gergen
Janesville
Junior
Volleyball
Gergen has led Janesville to a No. 3 ranking in Class 1A. The setter is one of three returning starters from last year’s state championship team. She ranks sixth in 1A with 8.13 assists per set to go with 2.13 digs per set and 94.5 percent serving with 22 aces. “Gabby provides great leadership on the court as she stays composed under pressure and provides positive energy at all times,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “She is able to find her hitters no matter where she is on the court and plays with a true passion for the sport.” Gergen competes in basketball and is a member of the student leadership and National Honor Society.
Collin Bohnenkamp
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Bohnenkamp led a pack of defenders in a game-winning, goal-line stand as Class 4A’s No. 2 Cedar Falls remained undefeated with a 21-17 Friday victory over Dubuque Hempstead. The senior defensive lineman finished with six tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a recovered fumble. “Collin is having an outstanding season,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted. “We are able to utilize his athleticism and move him around to different positions on the defensive front to cause matchup problems for our opponents. Collin’s intensity raises the level of play of his teammates.” Bohnenkamp is a team captain and state wrestling placewinner.
