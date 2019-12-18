Jakob Whitinger
Nashua Plainfield
Senior
Wrestling
Whitinger sets the tone for his team in the practice room with the manner in which he goes to work. Nashua-Plainfield’s 113-pounder has opened this season 14-0 following back to-back fourth-place finishes at state. The UNI wrestling recruit pinned his way through the Nashua-Plainfield Invite and also owns a Chris Davis Invite title. “He’s been able to add a spark,” N-P coach Al Frost said. “When he’s on the mat he’s such a dynamic wrestler. He works hard in the offseason. He’s got a lot of stuff to bring to the table, not only skills, but an energetic style. He’s a fantastic kid, personality is awesome.”
Abigail Williams
Waterloo East
Senior
Bowling
Williams is a four-year starter who continues to improve as a leader within East’s bowling team. The Trojans’ co-captain and anchor recently rolled a high school career high 504 two-game series (247-257) against Dubuque Hempstead. “Abbie continues to excel in her game and is holding a 224 average to start her senior year,” East coach Mike Weber noted. “Look for Abbie to have her best year yet on the lanes.” Williams has finished among the top five individuals in the last two state tournaments. She’s a 4.0 GPA student and plans to attend the University of Iowa with aspirations of becoming a physician.
Ali Vesely
Columbus
Junior
Basketball
Vesely has been become a nightly double-double threat for Waterloo Columbus. The junior center is averaging 16.5 points and eight rebounds per game. She finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals Friday during a 46-29 win over Wapsie Valley. The returning second-team all-conference selection leads the NICL in made free throws. “Ali is a tough kid that is hard to stop one-on-one in the low post,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said. “She has developed into a leader for our team on and off the floor. She plays the game with a competitive attitude that is contagious.” Vesely also competes in volleyball and soccer.
DaQuavion Walker
Waterloo West
Senior
Basketball
In his first season playing a true point guard role, Walker has been a consistent contributor for Class 4A’s No. 6 Waterloo West. Walker is averaging 19 points per game on 51 percent shooting with a team-high 18 steals during a 3-1 start that includes metro wins over East and Cedar Falls. “He’s a great on-ball defender,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He’s starting to get better reads. He’s starting to understand the game better and his IQ is growing every day. … The kids like playing with him. He’s fun to be around. He’s been instrumental to our start.” Walker competes in football and track and plans to play basketball at the collegiate level.
Katie Knock
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Basketball
Knock is a versatile difference-maker for Class 3A’s No. 7 Dike-New Hartford. She averages 13.2 points per game and leads D-NH with 16 assists. Knock hit four 3-pointers as part of a 20-point, seven-rebound game against Hudson on Friday. In addition to an accurate perimeter shot, Knock is taking defenders off the dribble more this season. “Katie has been really able to improve,” D-NH coach Bruce Dall said. “She’s our go-to defensive player and she also has the ability to break out for big points.” Knock also competes in softball and golf. The honor student plans to play basketball at Northern State in South Dakota.
Gabby Moore
Waterloo West
Junior
Basketball
Moore is a 5-foot-11 stretch forward who has helped lead Class 5A’s No. 14-ranked Wahawks. The co-captain finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals during a 60-43 Friday win over Cedar Falls. Moore then tallied nine points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 70-35 victory against Fort Dodge. “Gabby has made a nice jump this year and improved her overall game,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “She’s a very important part of our defensive scheme and continues to improve each week.” Moore also competes in volleyball.
