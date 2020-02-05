Preps to watch

Landon Wolf

The 6-foot-5 junior is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds (69) and assists (29). In two wins last week, Wolf averaged 10-plus points, four rebounds and three assists a game. “Landon is a real good shooter and lengthy, which allows him to guard multiple positions,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “I know at one time he was our leading scorer, rebounder and assist person. That has changed, but it shows the diversified game he has and brings to the table.” Wolf, a 4.0 student, also plays football.

Abbie Draper

The 6-foot-1 wing had a huge game as the ninth-ranked Go-Hawks (4A) handed third-ranked (5A) Cedar Rapids Prairie its first loss of the season Saturday. Draper had 20 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and five assists in the 53-49 win. Already committed to Bradley, Draper, a 57-percent shooter, is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. “She is just a more complete player than she was last year,” W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “She’s not taking a lot of 3s, but she is making 35 percent of the ones she takes which makes her more difficult to defend.” An honor student, Draper is active in many school activities and her youth church group.