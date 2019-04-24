Madison McMartin
GC/GR
Senior
Soccer
McMartin’s leadership has helped the Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck soccer team climb to a No. 9 ranking in Class 1A with a 5-0 start to the season. The fourth-year starter leads her team with five assists and has also scored five goals. “Her drive and determination on and off the field is infectious in that it pushes her teammates to be the best they can be,” GC/GR coach Aaron Mara noted. “This year, her leadership on the field has been tremendous. … Her effort is always 100 percent, causing problems for opponents defensively.” McMartin is an honor student who also competes in basketball, softball and club soccer.
Trey Jochumsen
Hudson
Sophomore
Track and field
Jochumsen competes in four sports and is one of Hudson’s most well-rounded athletes. He’s found instant success in the 400 hurdles, becoming 1A’s only freshman state qualifier in the event last season, while almost demonstrating an ability to compete from 100 to 800 meters. Maintaining a part-time job outside of school and athletics, Jochumsen can still be found practicing hurdles and starts during weekends. “Trey is someone you wish you had 10 more of,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls said. “His work ethic, willingness to learn and be coached, range of talent up to 800 meters and competitive spirit are remarkable.” Jochusmen has competed on state runner-up track and football teams in addition to baseball and wrestling. His goal is to compete at a Division I track and field school in Iowa.
Tyler Converse
Sumner-
Fredericksburg
Senior
Golf
An improved short game has helped Converse become a contender in Class 2A. The Sumner-Fredericksburg senior has opened the year with medalist honors in the first five meets while producing a nine-hole average of 38.4. He qualified for the district meet the past two years and set a goal of reaching state this season. “He’s really trying to put more dimensions to his game,” S-F coach Josh Krueger said. “He puts in extra time all the time. … I’d say the biggest improvement that has helped him is his short game.” Converse also competes in football and is looking to potentially continue his golf career in college.
Sarah Albaugh
Cedar Falls
Freshman
Track and field
Albaugh’s athletic ability quickly surfaced as a freshman starter on a ranked Cedar Falls basketball team. This spring, she has already placed herself among the state’s elite long jumpers. Albaugh set a personal record by nearly a foot with a 17-foot, 11-inch leap at Kingston Stadium. She enters the Drake Relays with the fourth-longest jump in the state this season. “She’s been around some pretty good leaders on that basketball team that I think she’s taken it in stride,” CF coach Chris Wood said. “It comes natural for her to be in a role of big competition and big opportunities.” Albaugh is also a sprinter whom Wood says has the grit to become a successful middle distance runner.
Brenden Stigler
Waterloo East
Sophomore
Track and field
East coach Tim Moses believes Stigler has the potential to re-write school records if he continues to stay on his current course. The sophomore sprinter has qualified for the Drake Relays in the 100-meter dash and enjoys chasing down competition as an anchor in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that will be competing this week in Des Moines. “He’s a key part of our team,” Moses said. “He’s still finding himself, and I believe once he does discover his potential, I look for bigger and brighter things out of him as a sprinter and a track athlete. … Brenden is the type of sprinter who loves a challenge.” Stigler also competes in football.
