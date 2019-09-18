Lauren Kimball
Waterloo
Junior
Swimming
Kimball is a former gymnast who first began diving in eighth grade. She has quickly emerged as one of the state’s best, placing 16th as a freshman and 10th in last year’s state meet. Kimball has increased her degree of difficulty and opened this season with wins in her first four diving competitions, including a score of 476.4 Saturday that ranks second among the state’s early leaders. “She’s more consistent and she’s doing newer, harder dives,” Waterloo coach Jeff Kamp said. “She has a shot at winning state. She’s as good as anyone. … She’s one of my captains, a good leader and has got a great attitude.” Kimball attends Don Bosco and also competes in track and field.
Ray Seidel
Columbus
Senior
Football
Seidel has led Class 2A’s No. 6 Columbus with 351 rushing yards on 46 attempts to go with five touchdowns. He tallied 153 rushing yards and three scores in three quarters during Friday’s 48-0 win over East Marshall. Seidel also leads the back half of the Sailors’ defense from his free safety position and hasn’t surrendered a touchdown all season. “Ray is one of the toughest kids that I have ever coached,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “He is a violent runner and has been an asset in the passing game. … Ray is the exemplary student-athlete. He practices as hard as he plays, he’s a positive leader both on and off the field and he’s a great kid.” Seidel is active in baseball, soccer and wrestling.
Lauren Conrey
Waterloo West
Senior
Volleyball
Conrey came up with kills in key moments Saturday as 5A’s No. 14 Waterloo West improved to 8-1 with a tournament title at Crestwood. The fourth-year Wahawk varsity contributor is hitting .434 with an average of 3.17 kills and 2.38 digs per set. Conrey is a 94 percent server with 16 aces. “She’s an overall versatile player,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She’s a great serve receive passer and she can put the ball away when needed. … She’s a very positive person. Even when we’re down a set, she never has negative moments. She’s always trying to bring her team back up.” Conrey also competes in basketball.
Caden Billingsley
Janesville
Senior
Football
Billingsley helped lead Janesville to a 3-0 start after catching four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns during Friday’s 40-34 win over Riceville. Billingsley also recorded five solo and seven assisted tackles on defense. “CB is a captain of the team this fall and never misses weightlifting,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman noted. “He is a great leader on and off the field. He has worked so hard over the last four years to get himself on the field on both sides of the ball to start for us. It has been fun watching him grow and mature.” Billingsley also participates in golf at Denver and is in the band. He plans to attend the Air Force Academy after graduation.
Emerson Kracht
Grundy Center
Senior
Volleyball
After her team graduated 80 percent of its kills from last season, Kracht moved from setter to a setting and hitting role within a 6-2 system. The senior led 2A’s No. 8 Grundy Center to a tournament title in Parkersburg on Saturday with 79 assists, eight aces and a .323 hitting percentage in six matches. “Emerson is such a great communicator on the court,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis noted. “She is constantly talking and leading the team. … She is a very smart player and like an assistant coach out on the court. Emerson has a servant heart and loves to see her teammates succeed, which makes her a great setter.” Kracht also competes in tennis and is active in National Honor Society and Student Senate.
Jacob Remmert
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
In addition to excelling as a blocker, Remmert recorded a pair of key receptions during Friday’s 28-27 win over current No. 10-ranked Ankeny. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end is also the starting long snapper and short snapper on special teams. Remmert is part of an offense for Class 4A’s No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls that has produced 14 touchdowns through the Tigers’ first three victories. “Jacob has been very consistent from the tight end position over the first three games,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted. “He brings a physical presence that helps our offense be able to run both inside and outside.” Jacob Remmert is also an honor roll student.
